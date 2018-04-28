New Dolphins practice facility and World Cup qualifier coming to Miami?

The Dolphins might be moving to Miami.

The team is considering leaving its longtime home in Davie by 2022, the Herald has learned. The possible new address? Miami-Dade County.

The Dolphins have practiced in their facility at Nova Southeastern University for the last quarter-century, but plan to upgrade, and possibly move, in the next four years.

The news was included in the 2026 World Cup bid book submitted by the North American partnership and posted online last month.

The important language, tucked more than 200 pages into the bid:

"Future Miami Dolphins Training Site, Miami, Florida: Scheduled to open in 2022, this future training site for the NFL Miami Dolphins will feature three pristine athletic fields, at least two of which will be natural grass playing surfaces."

However, the Herald has learned that while the Dolphins are mulling a move, one is not guaranteed, and the organization's football operations could remain in Davie.

What is certain: The team plans to upgrade its facilities in the next four years.

The Dolphins have called Nova Southeastern home since 1993, moving there from St. Thomas University, where they had practiced for more than two decades.

The Davie complex, which is also home to Dolphins training camp, has since undergone a series of renovations and improvements. In 2006, the team opened a climate-controlled indoor practice field. Team headquarters sits on land the organization leases; the terms and length of the lease are not known.

Should the Dolphins move, where will they go? The team owns Hard Rock Stadium and the land surrounding it, and could conceivably move there. However, parking might be an issue, as the Miami Open tennis tournament is also relocating to the property in 2019, and outer courts are being built in the lot adjacent to the stadium.

Other news included in the bid book: Hard Rock's desire to host not just group stage games, but a World Cup quarterfinal in 2026. FIFA is expected to decide between North America and Morocco on June 13.

Hard Rock Stadium has become one of the nation's premier venues for international soccer, hosting just the second El Clasico held outside of Spain last July. The bid says the match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid was the highest grossing soccer match ever played in the United States.