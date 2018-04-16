Former second-round tight end signs with Dolphins, but is he a legit NFL player?

Gavin Escobar probably is not the answer to the Dolphins' big problem at tight end. But he will have a chance to prove otherwise.

Escobar signed with the Dolphins Monday, joining his fifth team since entering the league as a second-round pick in 2013. He played four largely forgettable seasons with the Cowboys, never developing into the in-line blocker Dallas needed.

Escobar, who has just eight career touchdown catches, has since been cut by the Chiefs, Ravens and Browns and has had four catches since the start of the 2016 season.

He was available because the Browns cut him last week, a mere three months after they signed him to a futures contract. Escobar has just 30 catches in 64 career games.

Still, the Dolphins think he might have something to contribute, and will let him compete with MarQueis Gray, A.J. Derby, Thomas Duarte and likely a high draft pick for probably three roster spots. The Dolphins are said to be interested in soon-to-be rookies Hayden Hurst and Dallas Goedert, both of whom are likely second-day picks.

Miami has not had a dependable tight end since Charles Clay signed with the Bills in 2015. Julius Thomas fell far short of expectations in his one season with the Dolphins, was cut last month and has yet to catch on with another team.

Escobar signed on the first day of the Dolphins' offseason conditioning program and 10 days before the NFL Draft.