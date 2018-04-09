This sensational talent — and likely top 10 pick — could follow his dad to Miami

This is the sixth of a 10-part series breaking down players in play for the Dolphins with the 11th overall pick.

Part 1: Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Part 2: Vita Vea.

Part 3: Josh Rosen.

SIGN UP

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Part 4: Roquan Smith.

Part 5: Derwin James.

Long before the Edmunds brothers were a twinkle in their father’s eye, Ferrell Edmunds was a rising star for the Miami Dolphins.

He played tight end for five years in Miami beginning in 1988, when he was the team’s third-round draft pick. He would go on to catch 117 passes for 1,612 yards and appeared in two Pro Bowls in aqua and orange before heading to Seattle to finish his career.

The genes are strong in the Edmunds family. Ferrell has three sons who played FBS football, and three sons who likely all will be with NFL teams in just a matter of weeks.

Trey is the oldest of the three, and caught on with the Saints as an undrafted running back.

Terrell, a safety, came next, and is projected to go in the middle rounds of this year’s draft.

Then there’s Tremaine, the baby brother. He’s just 19, and yet old enough to go pro.

If the pundits are right, he will be the biggest star of them all — even bigger than his dad.

Tremaine Edmunds is a rare talent. He plays linebacker but is built like a defensive end and runs like a linebacker.

He’s quick off the edge and excellent in coverage. He’s stout against the run and can play all three linebacker positions.

In short, he is everything the Dolphins want and need. And with a little bit of luck, he will end up with his dad’s old team.

SHARE COPY LINK Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. Adam H. Beasleyabeasley@miamiherald.com

Tremaine Edmunds is expected to go in the top 10 — he’s the third-best prospect in the draft, according to NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah — but a run on quarterbacks could cause him to slide.

If so, the Dolphins could find themselves a beneficiary of circumstances beyond their control.

“The NFL now, it’s a different game, so a lot of teams are looking at guys who can play different positions,” Edmunds said at last month’s NFL Scouting Combine. “I let them decide that thing. I just try to perform the best way I can, put on film the best me, so whichever way they see me playing, I’m comfortable with that.”

Edmunds, who turns just 20 in a few weeks, is one of the draft’s youngest players, and many believe he can make huge leaps as he continues to grow into his body. He recorded 108 tackles as a junior at Virginia Tech, including 14 for loss.

“It’s a big benefit because those guys, they can tell me a lot of things that I wouldn’t know without them,” Edmunds said, when asked about the support he gets from his family. “Guys that have been through that process — my dad, my brother went through it. I have a brother going through it now, guys that I can look to for advice is always good.”

Dad was out of the league before Tremaine was born, but his son has seen “the majority” of Ferrell’s highlights.

“My dad was a big-time player,” Tremaine said. “Obviously I’m going to say that, that’s my dad. But definitely a big-time player.”

Height: 6-4 1/2 (96th percentile among linebackers).

Weight: 253 pounds (90th percentile).

Wingspan: 83 inches (97th percentile).

Arm length: 34 1/2 inches (97th percentile).

Hand size: 9 3/8 inches (28th percentile).

40-yard dash: 4.54 seconds (91st percentile).

Broad jump: 117 inches (56th percentile).

Bench press: 19 reps (25th percentile).

Comparisons (according to MockDraftTable.com): Rolando McClain (Alabama, 2010), Leighton Vander Esch (Boise State, 2018), Anthony Barr (UCLA, 2014).

He said it

“I feel like I’m just a playmaker. Whatever they want to put me at, I feel like I can make plays. It’ll be up to them. Hopefully I can help the team out. Hopefully I can make an impact to the team.” — Tremaine Edmunds

They said it

“Edmunds has a unique blend of size, length and athleticism. He primarily lines up off the line of scrimmage, but does get some work rushing off the edge. … Overall, Edmunds has All-Pro ability. His upside is outrageous.” — Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com