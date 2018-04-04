Could the Dolphins trade up in the NFL draft? One ESPN analyst sees it happening

We’re closing in on three weeks before the NFL Draft, so all the experts will be giving all their predictions throughout the month.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay gave their latest thoughts Wednesday when they released a dual two-round mock draft.

And they have very, very different opinions on how the Miami Dolphins’ first two rounds are going to play out.

Kiper has the Dolphins sticking at No. 11 and taking Florida State safety Derwin James and then selecting Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst at No. 42.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

McShay, however, has Miami moving itself into the quarterback talks again. He has the Dolphins trading their first- and second-round picks with the Indianapolis Colts to move up to No. 6. His prediction for who the Dolphins take there: Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield.

“If Denver passes on Mayfield, I think Miami pounces and moves up to get him,” McShay explained. “Moving up wouldn't bankrupt Miami from a draft-capital standpoint. The Dolphins like Ryan Tannehill when he's healthy, but they can't trust him to stay on the field.”

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 106 Michel talks draft evaluation process for underclassmen Pause 1981 Armando Salguero breaks down NFL free agency 113 Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about his efforts to fight Cystic Fibrosis 125 Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being traded 99 Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Jarvis Landry and the draft 97 Pedaling, running, and walking to fight cancer 40 Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' 74 Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 96 Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 92 Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. Adam H. Beasleyabeasley@miamiherald.com

It’s no secret the Dolphins have interest in Mayfield, the cocky Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. They already put him through a private workout in Norman, Oklahoma, and are planning to have him visit team headquarters this month.

But with so many other needs to address — linebacker, defensive tackle, safety and tight end among them — would the Dolphins be willing to give up a second-round pick to move up for the quarterback? That will become clear in due time.

The three-day NFL Draft begins on April 26.