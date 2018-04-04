Could the Dolphins trade up in the NFL draft? One ESPN analyst sees it happening

We’re closing in on three weeks before the NFL Draft, so all the experts will be giving all their predictions throughout the month.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay gave their latest thoughts Wednesday when they released a dual two-round mock draft.
And they have very, very different opinions on how the Miami Dolphins’ first two rounds are going to play out.
Kiper has the Dolphins sticking at No. 11 and taking Florida State safety Derwin James and then selecting Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst at No. 42.
McShay, however, has Miami moving itself into the quarterback talks again. He has the Dolphins trading their first- and second-round picks with the Indianapolis Colts to move up to No. 6. His prediction for who the Dolphins take there: Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield.
“If Denver passes on Mayfield, I think Miami pounces and moves up to get him,” McShay explained. “Moving up wouldn't bankrupt Miami from a draft-capital standpoint. The Dolphins like Ryan Tannehill when he's healthy, but they can't trust him to stay on the field.”
It’s no secret the Dolphins have interest in Mayfield, the cocky Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. They already put him through a private workout in Norman, Oklahoma, and are planning to have him visit team headquarters this month.
But with so many other needs to address — linebacker, defensive tackle, safety and tight end among them — would the Dolphins be willing to give up a second-round pick to move up for the quarterback? That will become clear in due time.
The three-day NFL Draft begins on April 26.
