‘He brought all of us to South Florida’: Sports community mourns Wayne Huizenga

The news Friday of H. Wayne Huizenga’s death sent a shockwave around the South Florida sports community that he had a heavy hand in molding.

In addition to being the only entrepreneur to ever launch three Fortune 500 companies, Huizenga was the original owner of both the Miami Marlins and Florida Panthers, giving Major League Baseball and the National Hockey League their South Florida presence in 1993. He was also owned the Miami Dolphins from 1993 to 2009.

“He brought all of us to South Florida with the birth of the Marlins,” said Dave Dombrowski, the Marlins’ first general manager who led the franchise to its first World Series in 1997. “I have great memories being with him. He treated all of us in a first-class fashion. I enjoyed working for him and have enjoyed staying in contact with him and his family throughout the years.”

Former Marlins president David Samson tweeted Friday: “Love him or not, two facts are undeniable: his charitable character and his role in bringing major sports to South Florida.”

That role is most prominently seen today on the baseball field and at the hockey rink with the creation of the Marlins and the Panthers, franchises that started within six months of each other in 1993.

The Panthers celebrated the 25th anniversary of their inaugural season this year, which included the Panthers honoring Huizenga at a home game in January by retiring the No. 37 — Huizenga’s lucky number. The Panthers reached their lone Stanley Cup Final under his watch in 1996.

“I’m continually inspired by Wayne’s example, from his vision and civic-minded leadership, to his success of fostering an environment of on-ice excellence, which continues to have a shaping influence on every step we take in the South Florida community,” current Panthers owner Vinnie Viola said in a statement.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman called Huizenga “an entrepreneurial visionary who possessed boundless energy, drive and imagination, a devotion to his community in South Florida and a passion for sports.”

“Those all were vividly reflected in his founding of the Florida Panthers,” he said.

The Miami Marlins — known as the Florida Marlins until 2011 — open their 25th anniversary season on Thursday when they open the 2018 season against the Chicago Cubs.

“Today, we mourn the passing of the original Florida Marlin, Mr. H. Wayne Huizenga, who will be remembered as much for his contributions to South Florida professional sports as he was for his many charitable endeavors in the surrounding community,” the Marlins wrote in a statement.

As for football, seven of the Dolphins’ last nineplayoff appearances came under Huizenga’s ownership.

“A great man, one of the nicest individuals I have ever known,” tweeted former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson, who second stint with Miami from 1996 to 1999 came under Huizenga’s ownership.

Keith Sims, a three-time Pro Bowl linebacker whose last three seasons with the Dolphins from 1995 to 1997 overlapped with the start of Huizenga’s ownership of the franchise, also passed along his condolences.

“It was an honor to be part of the @MiamiDolphins when he owned the team,” Sims wrote. “He treated everyone with great respect and had such a passion to win.”

The Dolphins posted an “in memorium” message on their main Twitter account with a photo of Huizenga hugging former Dolphins quarterback Chad Pennington

“Your kindness and generosity can be felt throughout South Florida,” the Dolphins wrote. “We will miss you Mr. H.”