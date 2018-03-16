Mike Pouncey’s replacement never dreamed he would be a Miami Dolphin

A month ago this time, center Daniel Kilgore thought he would be spending his next three seasons with the 49ers.
He signed a three-year contract extension a month before he was set to hit the market.
Then came free agency, when San Francisco signed his replacement (at a much higher rate) and traded him to Miami in a span of a few hours.
Kilgore’s head stopped swimming long enough Friday to speak with reporters.
“It's been a crazy week,” said Kilgore, who is replacing Mike Pouncey as Miami’s starting center. “A month ago when I signed the extension, I never dreamed about being in this position.”
He had every reason to rip 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. He did not, however.
“I don't regret anything,” Kilgore said. “I did want to stay there. I had the goal of starting my career there and finishing my career there. That obviously is not going to happen. ... I've been there for seven seasons. This happening, I don't regret it, it's a new chapter for my family and I.
“As far as how they handled it, I appreciate how Kyle and John Lynch got me in a position where I can be successful. They could have traded me anywhere but I think they did the right thing by putting me in a position that they know I can be successful, and putting me with a staff that loves the game and that are good people.”
Translation: He likes and is excited to play for Adam Gase.
“Where I’m at today and after meeting with the coaches, I’m really excited about where this team is heading,” Kilgore said. “I can’t be more excited about coming to work and getting here and meeting all of the guys.”
