Dolphins, Sitton agree on two-year deal. Plus Miami finds Pouncey’s replacement.

The Dolphins will have a veteran, multi-Pro Bowl interior lineman anchoring the trenches for them in 2018.

But not the one we all thought.

On the day Mike Pouncey asked for his release, the Dolphins are signing Josh Sitton to a two-year contract. The deal is worth as much as $18 million, according to multiple reports.

The former Packer and Bear, who spent the past two seasons in Chicago with new Dolphins offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, is one of the best in the NFL.

He is a former first-team All-Pro. Pro Football Focus rated him, at age 30, the league’s No. 5 guard a year ago.

Josh Sitton was our 5th-ranked guard overall in 2017 at 86.0 and one who has consistently graded in the mid to high 80s throughout his career; a big boost for the #Dolphins offensive line #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/63xziBqMtp — Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) March 15, 2018

Josh Sitton is a guard who can do it all, this includes getting out on screen plays and making blocks downfield; I think this opens up a lot for the #Dolphins offense in terms of play-calling #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/DqrpQcE066 — Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) March 15, 2018

Expect him to play on the left side, helping steady tackle Laremy Tunsil and providing veteran leadership that to a group that sorely lacks it with Pouncey’s departure.

So who will play center with Pouncey gone? There are options till in free agency, but the Dolphins could also consider shifting Ted Larsen from right guard.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.