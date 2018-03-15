Josh Sitton is signing a two-year contract to join the Miami Dolphins.
Josh Sitton is signing a two-year contract to join the Miami Dolphins.
Josh Sitton is signing a two-year contract to join the Miami Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins, Sitton agree on two-year deal. Plus Miami finds Pouncey’s replacement.

By Adam H. Beasley And Armando Salguero

abeasley@miamiherald.com

asalguero@miamiherald.com

March 15, 2018 01:06 PM

The Dolphins will have a veteran, multi-Pro Bowl interior lineman anchoring the trenches for them in 2018.

But not the one we all thought.

On the day Mike Pouncey asked for his release, the Dolphins are signing Josh Sitton to a two-year contract. The deal is worth as much as $18 million, according to multiple reports.

The former Packer and Bear, who spent the past two seasons in Chicago with new Dolphins offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, is one of the best in the NFL.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He is a former first-team All-Pro. Pro Football Focus rated him, at age 30, the league’s No. 5 guard a year ago.

Expect him to play on the left side, helping steady tackle Laremy Tunsil and providing veteran leadership that to a group that sorely lacks it with Pouncey’s departure.

So who will play center with Pouncey gone? There are options till in free agency, but the Dolphins could also consider shifting Ted Larsen from right guard.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

More Videos

Armando Salguero breaks down NFL free agency 1981

Armando Salguero breaks down NFL free agency

Pause
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about his efforts to fight Cystic Fibrosis 113

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about his efforts to fight Cystic Fibrosis

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being traded 125

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being traded

Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Jarvis Landry and the draft 99

Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Jarvis Landry and the draft

Pedaling, running, and walking to fight cancer 97

Pedaling, running, and walking to fight cancer

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' 40

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing'

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 74

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 96

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 92

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory

'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says 67

'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says

Dolphins insider Armando Salguero breaks down NFL free agency during a Facebook Live stream from Miami Herald studios on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Miami Herald Staff

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Armando Salguero breaks down NFL free agency 1981

Armando Salguero breaks down NFL free agency

Pause
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about his efforts to fight Cystic Fibrosis 113

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about his efforts to fight Cystic Fibrosis

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being traded 125

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being traded

Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Jarvis Landry and the draft 99

Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Jarvis Landry and the draft

Pedaling, running, and walking to fight cancer 97

Pedaling, running, and walking to fight cancer

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' 40

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing'

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 74

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 96

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 92

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory

'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says 67

'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says

Armando Salguero breaks down NFL free agency

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats