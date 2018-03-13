Miami Dolphins poach one of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s favorite targets

Now this one is a shocker:
Danny Amendola, the ex-Patriots receiver whose late touchdown catches against Jacksonville put New England in the Super Bowl a few months back, is expected to sign with the Dolphins.
NFL Network first reported that Amendola, 32, is headed to Miami on a two-year deal that could be worth as much as $12 million. The Miami Herald has since confirmed that Amendola is expected to sign with the Dolphins.
Contracts are not official until 4 p.m. Wednesday, but if the deal indeed goes through, he would become the second receiver to sign with the Dolphins this offseason. News broke earlier in the day that Chiefs wideout Albert Wilson was heading to Miami on a three-year, $24 million deal.
Both will be asked to make up for the loss of Jarvis Landry, traded to the Browns late last week.
Amendola caught 61 passes for 659 yards and two touchdowns in the 2017 regular season, and was New England’s star in the AFC Championship Game.
Like Wilson, Amendola was undrafted out of college (Texas Tech). But after a slow start to his career, he caught on with the Rams and then later the Patriots. He became one of Tom Brady’s most dependable targets after Julian Edelman was lost for the season with a knee injury.
And so, the Dolphins suddenly have a logjam at receiver. Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker were expected to start, and Jakeem Grant proved he had big-play ability in the second half of the season. Leonte Carroo seems to be the odd man out.
Between Wilson and Amendola, the Dolphins essentially saved the money they would have spent on one slot receiver (Jarvis Landry) and instead got two of them. The team traded Landry to Cleveland for a 2018 fourth-round pick and a seventh-rounder in 2019.
Miami Herald sportswriter Armando Salguero contributed to this report.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
