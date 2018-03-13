Danny Amendola was the hero for the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game.
Danny Amendola was the hero for the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. David J. Phillip AP
Danny Amendola was the hero for the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. David J. Phillip AP

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins poach one of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s favorite targets

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

March 13, 2018 02:48 PM

Now this one is a shocker:

Danny Amendola, the ex-Patriots receiver whose late touchdown catches against Jacksonville put New England in the Super Bowl a few months back, is expected to sign with the Dolphins.

NFL Network first reported that Amendola, 32, is headed to Miami on a two-year deal that could be worth as much as $12 million. The Miami Herald has since confirmed that Amendola is expected to sign with the Dolphins.

Contracts are not official until 4 p.m. Wednesday, but if the deal indeed goes through, he would become the second receiver to sign with the Dolphins this offseason. News broke earlier in the day that Chiefs wideout Albert Wilson was heading to Miami on a three-year, $24 million deal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both will be asked to make up for the loss of Jarvis Landry, traded to the Browns late last week.

Amendola caught 61 passes for 659 yards and two touchdowns in the 2017 regular season, and was New England’s star in the AFC Championship Game.

More Videos

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about his efforts to fight Cystic Fibrosis 113

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about his efforts to fight Cystic Fibrosis

Pause
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being traded 125

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being traded

Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Jarvis Landry and the draft 99

Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Jarvis Landry and the draft

Pedaling, running, and walking to fight cancer 97

Pedaling, running, and walking to fight cancer

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' 40

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing'

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 74

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 96

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 92

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory

'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says 67

'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots 67

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots

Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. Adam H. Beasleyabeasley@miamiherald.com

Like Wilson, Amendola was undrafted out of college (Texas Tech). But after a slow start to his career, he caught on with the Rams and then later the Patriots. He became one of Tom Brady’s most dependable targets after Julian Edelman was lost for the season with a knee injury.

And so, the Dolphins suddenly have a logjam at receiver. Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker were expected to start, and Jakeem Grant proved he had big-play ability in the second half of the season. Leonte Carroo seems to be the odd man out.

Between Wilson and Amendola, the Dolphins essentially saved the money they would have spent on one slot receiver (Jarvis Landry) and instead got two of them. The team traded Landry to Cleveland for a 2018 fourth-round pick and a seventh-rounder in 2019.

Miami Herald sportswriter Armando Salguero contributed to this report.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about his efforts to fight Cystic Fibrosis 113

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about his efforts to fight Cystic Fibrosis

Pause
Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being traded 125

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being traded

Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Jarvis Landry and the draft 99

Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Jarvis Landry and the draft

Pedaling, running, and walking to fight cancer 97

Pedaling, running, and walking to fight cancer

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' 40

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing'

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 74

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 96

Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 92

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory

'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says 67

'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots 67

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being traded

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats