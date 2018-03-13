Miami Dolphins poach one of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s favorite targets

Now this one is a shocker:

Danny Amendola, the ex-Patriots receiver whose late touchdown catches against Jacksonville put New England in the Super Bowl a few months back, is expected to sign with the Dolphins.

NFL Network first reported that Amendola, 32, is headed to Miami on a two-year deal that could be worth as much as $12 million. The Miami Herald has since confirmed that Amendola is expected to sign with the Dolphins.

Contracts are not official until 4 p.m. Wednesday, but if the deal indeed goes through, he would become the second receiver to sign with the Dolphins this offseason. News broke earlier in the day that Chiefs wideout Albert Wilson was heading to Miami on a three-year, $24 million deal.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Both will be asked to make up for the loss of Jarvis Landry, traded to the Browns late last week.

Amendola caught 61 passes for 659 yards and two touchdowns in the 2017 regular season, and was New England’s star in the AFC Championship Game.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 113 Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about his efforts to fight Cystic Fibrosis Pause 125 Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being traded 99 Dolphins coach Adam Gase on Jarvis Landry and the draft 97 Pedaling, running, and walking to fight cancer 40 Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' 74 Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 96 Miami Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being ejected after brawl 92 Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 67 'I think this is one of our most complete games thus far,' Landry says 67 Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. Adam H. Beasleyabeasley@miamiherald.com

Like Wilson, Amendola was undrafted out of college (Texas Tech). But after a slow start to his career, he caught on with the Rams and then later the Patriots. He became one of Tom Brady’s most dependable targets after Julian Edelman was lost for the season with a knee injury.

And so, the Dolphins suddenly have a logjam at receiver. Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker were expected to start, and Jakeem Grant proved he had big-play ability in the second half of the season. Leonte Carroo seems to be the odd man out.

Between Wilson and Amendola, the Dolphins essentially saved the money they would have spent on one slot receiver (Jarvis Landry) and instead got two of them. The team traded Landry to Cleveland for a 2018 fourth-round pick and a seventh-rounder in 2019.

Miami Herald sportswriter Armando Salguero contributed to this report.