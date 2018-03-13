The Miami Dolphins will need a new kicker (again) in 2018. And this is why

Another day, another Miami Dolphins record holder out the door.

First, Jarvis Landry.

And now it’s Cody Parkey moving north. The Dolphins kicker is set to sign a contract with the Chicago Bears when free agency begins Wednesday, ESPN first reported.

Former Dolphins’ kicker Cody Parkey intends to sign with the Chicago Bears, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018

His one (and seemingly only) year in Miami was excellent.

Parkey, claimed off waivers late in the preseason, connected on 91.3 percent of his field goal attempts in 2017. That tied him with Jay Feely for the highest percentage in franchise history. He also connected on two game-winning field goals (helping give the Dolphins a third of their wins last year).

After the season, Parkey said that “I’d love to stay here and play here for a long time. Statistically, I think that I’m one of the better kickers in the league over the four years. So yeah, I’d love to stick around on one team and just make this my home and be able to bring a Super Bowl here. That’s the ultimate goal. Whatever the plan is for me, I’m a true believer that everything happens for a reason. Just kind of take it easy and let things work itself out.”

Instead, the Dolphins will need to find their sixth placekicker since the start of the 2012 season. Free-agent options include Kai Forbath, Chandler Catanzaro and Cairo Santos. Caleb Sturgis, whom the team drafted in 2013, is also available.

▪ Key special teams contributor Walt Aikens is returning to the Dolphins on two-year deal.

Miami Herald sportswriter Armando Salguero contributed to this report.