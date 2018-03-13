Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins will sign this player to replace Jarvis Landry but at half his price

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

March 13, 2018 09:59 AM

Meet Albert Wilson, Dolphins fans.

He’s by all accounts your new slot receiver.

Wilson will sign with the Dolphins when free agency begins Wednesday afternoon, NFL Network first reported. The contract details: three years, $24 million.

That brings him to Miami at half the price of Jarvis Landry, the three-time Pro Bowler Wilson will be asked to replace.

Landry, and his one-year, $16 million contract, will be traded to the Browns when the league year turns over.

Wilson, 25, has spent the first four years of his career with the Chiefs. Undrafted out of Georgia State, the 5-9, 200-pounder set career-highs in catches (42), yards (554) and touchdowns (3) last year.

He has 124 catches in his career; Landry had 112 last year alone.

Still, Wilson’s salary suggests the Dolphins envision a far heavier workload in Miami. He will join DeVante Parker, Kenny Stills and Jakeem Grant in the Dolphins’ receiving rotation.

The signing cannot be good news for Leonte Carroo, the Dolphins’ third-year receiver who has been a big disappointment since Miami traded up to take him in the third round.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine. Adam H. Beasleyabeasley@miamiherald.com

If the Dolphins coaching staff thought Carroo would make a big impact in 2018, perhaps they would have saved the $8 million they spent on Wilson and drafted a developmental slot receiver in Day 3.

Stills can also play in the slot, while Grant showed last year he is best used split out wide.

Wilson played better than his numbers in 2017, according to Pro Football Focus, who graded him the league’s No. 33 qualifying receiver (out of 116). Nearly 60 percent of Wilson’s snaps last year came from the slot, and he was “one of the NFL’s most productive receivers on a per-target basis,” according to PFF.

He finished third among receivers with 15 forced missed tackles, just two behind Landry, who led the league.

Meanwhile, with Julius Thomas’ release imminent, the Dolphins’ decade-long search for a dangerous tight end continues. They are among the teams in the mix for Panthers free agent Ed Dickson, who should not break the bank considering he has caught 40 combined passes in the last two years. The Falcons and Packers also have interest, ESPN reported.

Trey Burton, who threw the Super Bowl touchdown pass to Nick Foles in the famous Philly Special play, was an option but he is signing with the Bears for four years, $32 million, according to NFL Network.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Dolphins' Jarvis Landry talks about being traded

