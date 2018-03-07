Why has a reportedly frustrated Landry not signed his tag yet? An educated guess

Jarvis Landry is not happy.

That’s according to associates of the Dolphins wide receiver, who say he is upset with how his sort-of free agency has gone.

It has been 15 days since the Dolphins placed the franchise tag on Landry, a one-year tender that — should he sign it — would guarantee him $16 million this year.

The Dolphins and Landry’s representatives are trying to swing a trade, so that Landry gets the long-term contract he believes he deserves and so the Dolphins do not lose a very good player for nothing.

A trade cannot happen until he signs it.

A source close to a Landry associate told the Miami Herald last week that Landry intended to sign the tender, likely this week.

Pro Football Talk, ESPN, NFL Network and the Palm Beach Post also reported that he planned to sign the tag. “Imminently,” was the word NFL Network used.

Yet it is Wednesday afternoon, and he still has not signed it.

Landry’s agent, Damarius Bilbo, has repeatedly declined to comment on Landry’s situation during the past week.

And when asked directly by the Herald on Wednesday if Landry was going to sign the tag, he responded: “Can’t say anything right now.”

So the Dolphins must at least consider the possibility that he will not sign the tag before the league year turns over on March 14.

Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets with reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Is this brinksmanship? Perhaps. But Landry has leverage here.

While the Dolphins insist they have the flexibility to keep Landry on their roster at $16 million, having him at that price would by definition tie up money they could otherwise spend in the first few days of free agency.

The NFL has set the salary cap at $177.2 million. If you include Robert Quinn’s salary, the Dolphins are nearly $20 million over the cap. Granted, they plan to shed and restructure contracts to get under the mandated figure, but moving on from Landry alone would nearly balance the books.

Bilbo surely knows this. And he might be squeezing the Dolphins, with the encouragement of teams interested in signing Landry but not overly excited about trading an asset to do so.

There are a number of teams interested in Landry, but perhaps not at his price. Landry is said to want at least $14 million annually, but at least one team that is in the running believes his value is more like $10 million per year.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry talks to the media about the scrum that got him ejected from the Fins' game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium.

Rescinding the franchise tag has always been the Dolphins’ least favorite option, but sometimes teams have to make decisions they hate.

Hurting Landry’s case? Teams believe they can probably sign Rams receiver Sammy Watkins at a similar price point — without having to give up a draft pick or player in return.

This impasse surely is weighing on Landry, an emotional person who said in a video released during the weekend that “the franchise tag is not a good deal for me.”