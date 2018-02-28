Will a Broncos ‘culture change’ work to the Dolphins’ benefit?

Eric Studesville is the Dolphins’ new running backs coach.
Two months ago, he had the same job for the Denver Broncos.
But Vance Joseph — the Broncos’ head coach and ex-Miami defensive coordinator — fired Studesville on the first day of Denver’s offseason.
Why?
Never miss a local story.
“After you have a year being 5-11, I want to move past that,” Joseph said. “It was time in my opinion for a culture change. Obviously Eric Studesville is a good football coach. He’s a friend of mine. Miami’s got a good football coach there. But for our team to move forward and get better, it was time for a change in some areas.”
Studesville lost his job despite even though the Broncos ranked 12th in rushing in 2017 (115.8 per game) and had the league’s ninth-leading rusher in C.J. Anderson (1,007).
Studesville, 50, was with the Broncos for eight seasons. He survived three coaching changes, and even served as Denver’s interim coach after Josh McDaniels was fired in 2010.
He worked alongside Adam Gase in Denver for five seasons.
“He’s a great leader,” Joseph said. “He’s a great football coach. He’s obviously won the big game. That’s important when you bring guys into your fold who’s won at a high level, that’s always good for your players and coaches. And he’s a god man. He’s a n excellent pick-up for Adam.”
Studesville is one of six new assistants in Miami this year. The others: Dowell Loggains (offensive coordinator), Jeremiah Washburn (offensive line coach), Kris Kocurek (defensive line), Tony Oden (defensive backs) and Renaldo Hill (assistant defensive backs).
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
Comments