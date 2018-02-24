Yet more evidence suggesting Landry’s days in Miami are numbered

Hey sports fans: Does Jarvis Landry have a deal for you.
For just 10 bucks, you can buy a Landry No. 14 T-shirt. A crisp Alexander Hamilton will nab you a snazzy Juice tank top, too.
A gray Landry hat with aqua lettering? Marked down from $34.99 to $15.
And the price for a two Landry wristbands? Just a dollar — a 90 percent discount off their normal price.
In fact, every item for sale at shop.jarvislandry.com was deeply discounted Saturday. Landry has a personal merchandise line that is independent of NFL licensed gear, but most everything sold has a Dolphins flair. Landry said last summer that all proceeds from these sales go to charity.
So what’s up with his fire sale? Is it simply a matter of out-with-the old-and-in-with-the-new?
Or is it a sign of something more significant — that Landry and his people are trying to unload all his aqua and orange merch because he has played his final down in Miami?
The belief throughout football is the Dolphins put the franchise tag on Landry (at a cost of $16 million) not because they want to keep him, but they want to trade him. And Landry told associates last month that he doubted Miami would ever give him the long-term contract. On Friday, we went through the list of teams who make the most sense as trade partners.
And oh yeah, there’s more fuel to the Landry-is-outtahere fire.
Visitors to Landry’s personal homepage (JarvisLandry.com) Saturday were redirected to a GoDaddy.com landing page.
In layman’s terms? Landry’s people took down his website — which was obviously Dolphins-centric.
(Hat tip to Dolphins podcaster Matthew Cannata, who was the first to catch all of this.)
The website was updated yesterday to move the index page offline.— Matthew Cannata (@PhinsiderRadio) February 24, 2018
The website went offline Friday.
Is all of this the beginning of the long goodbye or simply a strange coincidence?
Check back soon.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
