He was the Dolphins’ 2009 first-round pick. Is he considering coming back to Miami?

Vontae Davis might be coming back to Miami.
Six years after he was traded to the Colts, Davis, Miami’s first-round pick in 2009, is at least considering a return to the Dolphins.
He was in town for a visit Friday, the Miami Herald has confirmed, as part of a multicity free-agent tour.
ESPN first reported the meeting.
Davis, a 29-year-old cornerback, is available before the start of free agency because the Colts cut him last November. He had undergone season-ending groin surgery then, but a falling-out with the organization prompted the Colts to cut him instead of put him on injured reserve.
He has since met with the 49ers, Browns, Bills and Raiders, and while health concerns could drive down his price, it is difficult to see how he fits financially with Miami.
They already have at least three boundary corners they see as potential starters — Xavien Howard, Cordrea Tankersley and Tony Lippett — and their salary cap situation is among the league’s worst.
San Francisco, meanwhile, has more than $70 million in available space.
Still, a return to Miami would be remarkable, considering how his first stint with the team ended. New Dolphins coach Joe Philbin had problems with Davis’ attitude, and so Miami traded him to Indianapolis in 2012 training camp. The world got to see how the team informed Davis; the Dolphins were the subjects of HBO’s “Hard Knocks,” and cameras were rolling as then-general manager Jeff Ireland broke the news.
Davis’ now infamous response?
“I want to call my grandma.”
It should be said that neither Ireland nor Philbin is with the franchise any longer.
