Miami Dolphins aren't quite done adding to their coaching staff

On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Panthers locked down their 2018 recruiting class.
Pitt secondary coach Renaldo Hill believed his job in Western Pennsylvania was done.
Need proof? A day later, he left for a job with the Dolphins.
Hill, who played defensive back for the Dolphins from 2006 to 2008, has joined Miami’s coaching staff in an unspecified capacity.
That’s according to Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi, who announced the move on Twitter Thursday.
“Renaldo has been a vitally important member of our staff, on and off the field, the past three years,” Narduzzi said. “He was so important in helping us build a strong foundation for the program and for that I’m eternally grateful. When you have great coaches who build strong relationships with players and fellow coaches, tremendous opportunities will happen for them. Coaching in the NFL has been Renaldo’s aspiration, and we are thrilled he is getting this opportunity with the Dolphins. We will miss him, but Renaldo will always be a Panther and always be part of our program.”
Hill, 39, played a decade in the league with the Dolphins, Cardinals, Raiders and Broncos.
He started 38 games during his time in Miami, picking off six passes and recording 152 tackles.
He joins Adam Gase’s revamped coaching staff, which has this offseason had changes at offensive coordinator, the offensive and defensive lines, running back and secondary.
