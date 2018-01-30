Miami Dolphins add respected assistant to new-look coaching staff

Detroit’s loss is Miami’s gain.
Lions coach-in-waiting Matt Patricia he wants his own guys on staff, and that was bad news for Tony Oden — at least for a minute.
But Oden, the Lions’ ex-defensive backs coach after four years in Detroit, has landed on his feet.
He will join Adam Gase, Matt Burke and the Miami Dolphins in the same role he had in the Motor City.
Oden, 44, replaces Lou Anarumo, who was fired by Gase a few weeks back.
His job: Develop emerging players like Xavien Howard and Cordrea Tankersley and help fix the communication and coverage issues that plagued the Dolphins for much of the 2017 season.
Oden has coached in the league since 2004, with stops in Houston, New Orleans, Jacksonville and Tampa.
With what appears to be the team’s last big hire, the Dolphins’ coaching staff is now rounding into shape. Since the season ended, Gase has hired Dowell Loggains as his offensive coordinator, Jeremiah Washburn to coach the offensive line, Eric Studesville to run the running backs’ room and Kris Kocurek as Miami’s defensive line coach.
