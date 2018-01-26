This Miami Dolphins player set a world record. And it is in a surprising category

Safety Reshad Jones: The Miami Dolphins’ leading tackler this season, a Pro Bowl selection and … a World record holder? Apparently so.
The Dolphins on Friday tweeted that Jones became part of the Guinness Book of World Records ahead of Sunday’s Pro Bowl for throwing the longest pass to himself. Jones’ mark, according to the video: 31 yards. The previous record, as stated by the official in the video: 30 yards.
In the video, Jones, wearing a gray and red AFC sweatshirt, chucks the ball in the air and proceeds to sprint down the field. He stops short to track down the ball and bobbles it in his hands before coming down with it. The official then hands Jones a plaque and tells him that he is “officially amazing.”
Jones, in his eighth year with the Dolphins, is playing in his second career Pro Bowl this weekend. The first came in 2015.
The 6-1, 223-pound safety finished 12th in the NFL and led his position group with 122 tackles and also added seven pass deflections, two interceptions and three fumble recoveries — two of which he returned for touchdowns.
