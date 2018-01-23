Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Jahair Jones (77) and Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Braxton Berrios (8) embrace after UM’s Orange Bowl loss to Wisconsin.
Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Jahair Jones (77) and Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Braxton Berrios (8) embrace after UM’s Orange Bowl loss to Wisconsin. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Jahair Jones (77) and Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Braxton Berrios (8) embrace after UM’s Orange Bowl loss to Wisconsin. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins

Miami Hurricanes’ Braxton Berrios out to prove he’s bigger than his size at Senior Bowl

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

January 23, 2018 03:29 PM

MOBILE, Alabama

One by one, they stepped up to the scale. First-round picks and long-shot prospects alike.

Here, there is no preferential treatment. Every player invited to the Senior Bowl has to go through the grueling evaluation process, with their mind, body and spirit tested.

Braxton Berrios had a pretty good idea how tall he was.

But on Tuesday, it was documented for the world to see: Five feet, eight and 5/8 inches, 177 pounds.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Put another way: Berrios is the smallest player in Mobile.

Of course, that does not account for the massive chip on his shoulder.

“I just need to come here and play,” said Berrios, the University of Miami wide receiver who is a member of the North team this week. “For the most part everybody here has put everything on film. They know who you are. It’s just coming in and solidifying it. Make sure that they know that I’m a leader. Come out here and do that. I’m a great teammate. I’m going to help everybody around me.”

Size did not stop Berrios from catching 55 passes for 679 yards and nine touchdowns his senior year.

That was good enough to earn Berrios a Senior Bowl invitation, even though some believe he will go undrafted in April. NFLDraftScout.com projects him as a seventh-rounder, if he is drafted at all.

More Videos

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 1:15

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

Pause
Miami Hurricanes' Braxton Berrios talks with the media after UM's win over FSU 4:13

Miami Hurricanes' Braxton Berrios talks with the media after UM's win over FSU

Canes WR Berrios on throwing a pass against Virginia Tech 1:42

Canes WR Berrios on throwing a pass against Virginia Tech

Butch Davis loses FIU debut at UCF 1:22

Butch Davis loses FIU debut at UCF

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' 0:41

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing'

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash 2:53

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash

Colombian police battle illegal gold miners 1:54

Colombian police battle illegal gold miners

Police search for duo that burglarized Broward home 0:54

Police search for duo that burglarized Broward home

Five things to know about Stormy Daniels 0:44

Five things to know about Stormy Daniels

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway 3:14

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

  • Miami Hurricanes' Braxton Berrios talks with the media after UM's win over FSU

    Wide receiver Braxton Berrios had eight catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns – not to mention a career-long 44-yard punt return and plenty of other big plays in a 24-20 win over Florida State.

Miami Hurricanes' Braxton Berrios talks with the media after UM's win over FSU

Wide receiver Braxton Berrios had eight catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns – not to mention a career-long 44-yard punt return and plenty of other big plays in a 24-20 win over Florida State.

Al Diaz adiaz@Miamiherald.com

Berrios insisted he did not know of any of that talk Tuesday as he chatted with a Miami Herald reporter during the all-star game’s media day.

“Obviously, I want to go as high as I possibly can,” Berrios said. “I don’t study draft books, I don’t look at draft grades. I don’t look at projected rounds. To be honest, I haven’t heard any of it. Truthfully. I’m coming here to do anything I can. The rest is going to take care of itself.”

Event organizers did Berrios a solid when picking the teams.

Related stories from Miami Herald

He got put on the North team, and he will catch passes this week from two likely first-round picks: Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen.

More Videos

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 1:15

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

Pause
Miami Hurricanes' Braxton Berrios talks with the media after UM's win over FSU 4:13

Miami Hurricanes' Braxton Berrios talks with the media after UM's win over FSU

Canes WR Berrios on throwing a pass against Virginia Tech 1:42

Canes WR Berrios on throwing a pass against Virginia Tech

Butch Davis loses FIU debut at UCF 1:22

Butch Davis loses FIU debut at UCF

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' 0:41

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing'

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash 2:53

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash

Colombian police battle illegal gold miners 1:54

Colombian police battle illegal gold miners

Police search for duo that burglarized Broward home 0:54

Police search for duo that burglarized Broward home

Five things to know about Stormy Daniels 0:44

Five things to know about Stormy Daniels

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway 3:14

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

  • Canes WR Berrios on throwing a pass against Virginia Tech

    ​Braxton Berrios speaks to the media during press conference after the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2017.​

Canes WR Berrios on throwing a pass against Virginia Tech

​Braxton Berrios speaks to the media during press conference after the game against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, November 4, 2017.​

Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

“I’m excited,” Berrios said. “I got a good draw. It really couldn’t have been [much better]. I talked to Josh. I talked to them all for the most part. And obviously, when we start throwing, we’ll have a lot more to talk about — certain routes, how we’re doing things, timing, and try to build chemistry in the week we have.”

▪ Hurricanes defensive end Chad Thomas was a late addition to the North team’s roster. Thomas, who measured in at 6-foot-5, 277 pounds, had 12 1/2 tackles for loss and 4 1/2 sacks his senior year in Coral Gables.

▪ UM kicker Michael Badgley’s weigh-in results: 5-9 5/8, 186 pounds.

▪ All three members oft the Dolphins’ decision-making triumvirate made the trip to Mobile. Adam Gase, Mike Tannenbaum and Chris Grier together watched Tuesday’s practice from the comfort of Ladd-Peebles Stadium’s press box.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season 1:15

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

Pause
Miami Hurricanes' Braxton Berrios talks with the media after UM's win over FSU 4:13

Miami Hurricanes' Braxton Berrios talks with the media after UM's win over FSU

Canes WR Berrios on throwing a pass against Virginia Tech 1:42

Canes WR Berrios on throwing a pass against Virginia Tech

Butch Davis loses FIU debut at UCF 1:22

Butch Davis loses FIU debut at UCF

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing' 0:41

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing'

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash 2:53

Angry crowd trashes man's car following South Beach crash

Colombian police battle illegal gold miners 1:54

Colombian police battle illegal gold miners

Police search for duo that burglarized Broward home 0:54

Police search for duo that burglarized Broward home

Five things to know about Stormy Daniels 0:44

Five things to know about Stormy Daniels

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway 3:14

Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway

  • Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

    Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about the Fins' bizarre season and Jarvis Landry's ejection after their final game of the season, a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats