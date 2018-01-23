Miami Hurricanes’ Braxton Berrios out to prove he’s bigger than his size at Senior Bowl

One by one, they stepped up to the scale. First-round picks and long-shot prospects alike.

Here, there is no preferential treatment. Every player invited to the Senior Bowl has to go through the grueling evaluation process, with their mind, body and spirit tested.

Braxton Berrios had a pretty good idea how tall he was.

But on Tuesday, it was documented for the world to see: Five feet, eight and 5/8 inches, 177 pounds.

Put another way: Berrios is the smallest player in Mobile.

Of course, that does not account for the massive chip on his shoulder.

“I just need to come here and play,” said Berrios, the University of Miami wide receiver who is a member of the North team this week. “For the most part everybody here has put everything on film. They know who you are. It’s just coming in and solidifying it. Make sure that they know that I’m a leader. Come out here and do that. I’m a great teammate. I’m going to help everybody around me.”

Size did not stop Berrios from catching 55 passes for 679 yards and nine touchdowns his senior year.

That was good enough to earn Berrios a Senior Bowl invitation, even though some believe he will go undrafted in April. NFLDraftScout.com projects him as a seventh-rounder, if he is drafted at all.

Berrios insisted he did not know of any of that talk Tuesday as he chatted with a Miami Herald reporter during the all-star game’s media day.

“Obviously, I want to go as high as I possibly can,” Berrios said. “I don’t study draft books, I don’t look at draft grades. I don’t look at projected rounds. To be honest, I haven’t heard any of it. Truthfully. I’m coming here to do anything I can. The rest is going to take care of itself.”

Event organizers did Berrios a solid when picking the teams.

He got put on the North team, and he will catch passes this week from two likely first-round picks: Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen.

“I’m excited,” Berrios said. “I got a good draw. It really couldn’t have been [much better]. I talked to Josh. I talked to them all for the most part. And obviously, when we start throwing, we’ll have a lot more to talk about — certain routes, how we’re doing things, timing, and try to build chemistry in the week we have.”

▪ Hurricanes defensive end Chad Thomas was a late addition to the North team’s roster. Thomas, who measured in at 6-foot-5, 277 pounds, had 12 1/2 tackles for loss and 4 1/2 sacks his senior year in Coral Gables.

▪ UM kicker Michael Badgley’s weigh-in results: 5-9 5/8, 186 pounds.

▪ All three members oft the Dolphins’ decision-making triumvirate made the trip to Mobile. Adam Gase, Mike Tannenbaum and Chris Grier together watched Tuesday’s practice from the comfort of Ladd-Peebles Stadium’s press box.