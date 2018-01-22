Dolphins book private meeting with arguably the best quarterback in this year’s draft

1:15 Coach Adam Gase talks about the Miami Dolphins' 2017 season Pause

1:37 Ajayi: London is ready and excited for football

0:41 Dolphins owner Stephen Ross: 'I f---ing hate losing'

1:27 Knife- and pipe-wielding suspect is shot dead after trying to attack police

2:31 Former St. Francis student talks about her grooming by softball coach for sexual relationship.

1:06 Studies underway to raise roads in parts of the Florida Keys

2:26 Police board Greyhound bus, demand proof of citizenship from passengers

1:00 Caught on camera: Women who drugged dates, stole their Rolexes

3:14 Deputies rescue bloodhound trapped under car on California highway