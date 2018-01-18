Baker Mayfield's draft wish? #GetMeToMiami

Baker Mayfield will meet with reporters at the Senior Bowl next week.

The first question we plan to ask him?

Just how badly do you want to be a Dolphin?

Because, based on an Instagram comment heard round the social media world Thursday night, he seems to want it really badly.

Using his verified account, Mayfield sent out a suggestion — heck, let’s call it a command — to Mike Tannenbaum, Chris Grier and Adam Gase on video posted by Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills:

#GetMeToMiami

Kenny Stills is live on Instagram. And Baker Mayfield is letting people know where he wants to be drafted. #miami #dolphins pic.twitter.com/iyUvpXg5Yo — Simon Clancy (@SiClancy) January 18, 2018

Buckle up, Dolphins fans.

Of course, it takes two to tango, and we don’t know if the Dolphins even like the song. Mayfield is an acquired taste — as we documented here — but he is also a baller.

He won the Heisman Trophy and had Oklahoma a stop away from the title game earlier this month.

The Dolphins want to draft a quarterback in April. They’re even open to taking one in the first round, if he is the best player on their board.

Miami has many needs. Quarterback does not seem to be one of them, assuming Ryan Tannehill makes a full recovery. But Chris Grier has often said he will not pass on a great player to take a good one.

Mayfield, by any metric, was a great player in 2017.

Ryan Tannehill. Adam Gase. And Baker Mayfield?

Stay tuned.

UPDATE: Mayfield tried to tamp down what had become a runaway freight train of media attention late Thursday, tweeting this explanation/damage control:

“Just so everybody knows... I commented about playing for Miami because I was talking to a former Sooner in Kenny Stills. Everybody can relax, I will play anywhere that gives me a chance. I'm not picky, I will go anywhere and strive to uplift a franchise and win ball games.”