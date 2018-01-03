Adam Gase has new help with his underachieving offense.
Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have a new offensive coordinator

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

January 03, 2018 09:01 PM

Adam Gase shook up his coaching staff late Wednesday, hiring an old associate to help fix an offense that was broken for much of 2017.

Dowell Loggains will be the Dolphins’ new offensive coordinator after holding that same job in Chicago the last two years.

Gase will continue to call plays, but Loggains will help craft the game-plan. Clyde Christensen, the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator the last two years, is expected to remain with the organization in a different role.

Loggains was the Bears’ quarterbacks coach in 2015, which was Gase’s only year in Chicago.

The Dolphins were 25th in offense last year (307.7 yards per game), 29th in rushing (86.8) and 28th in scoring (17.6 points per game).

The Bears were no better, however. Chicago ranked 30th in yards (287.4), last in passing (175.7) and 29th in scoring (16.5).

Loggains has worked in the NFL since 2005, and has held positions with the Cowboys, Titans and Browns before joining John Fox’s staff in Chicago. Fox was fired on Monday after finishing last in the division all three years as the Bears’ head coach.

Miami Herald sportswriter Armando Salguero contributed to this report.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

  Comments  

