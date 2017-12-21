Miami Dolphins lineman Ted Larsen’s, left, contribution to the Dolphins’ Secret Santa gift exchange was a car - a 2000 Dodge Neon - and lineman Mike Pouncey claimed it for himself.
Miami Dolphins lineman Ted Larsen’s, left, contribution to the Dolphins’ Secret Santa gift exchange was a car - a 2000 Dodge Neon - and lineman Mike Pouncey claimed it for himself. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins lineman Ted Larsen’s, left, contribution to the Dolphins’ Secret Santa gift exchange was a car - a 2000 Dodge Neon - and lineman Mike Pouncey claimed it for himself. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins lineman buys teammate car for Christmas. Santa’s sleigh has more horsepower.

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

December 21, 2017 04:31 PM

UPDATED December 21, 2017 04:33 PM

You know those luxury car commercials where a happy mom or dad discovers a new vehicle in their driveway on Christmas morning?

Ted Larsen’s contribution to the Dolphins’ Secret Santa gift exchange was kind of like that — but with far more sun damage.

Larsen gave a fellow offensive lineman a car, but one few NFL players would be caught dead driving: A 2000 Dodge Neon, with worrisome brakes and peeling paint.

And much to his surprise, somebody wanted it: center Mike Pouncey, who has a small fleet of vehicles.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I think he might just drive it for a couple of days to see if it blows up,” Larsen told reporters Thursday. “... Everybody sort of gives the same gift — iPad and grill — so I thought I would change it up. People actually like it.”

Yes, it was a gag gift, but there was some altruism behind it. Two of Larsen’s younger teammates, Zach Sterup and Sean Hickey, do not have a car in South Florida, so Larsen bought it, hoping one of them would claim the gift.

That’s what happened — until Pouncey, a star center making nearly $9 million this year, pulled rank.

image2
The 2000 Dodge Neon that Ted Larsen bought for the Miami Dolphins’ Secret Santa.
Miami Dolphins

“Took it just for a toy, I guess,” Larsen said. “Add it to the collection.”

The hulking Pouncey, who was not available for comment Thursday, not only fits in the Neon, but took it for a ride before practice Thursday.

And how did Larsen manage to find such a prize while preparing for the Dolphins’ must-win game against the Chiefs?

A wholesaler.

“I just texted one of my buddies and asked, ‘You know anybody who can get me used car for about $1,000? They found a bunch of cars in a matter of time.

“It was just like a wholesaler,” Larsen continued. “They dropped it off this morning. I thought I was going to stick someone with a piece of crap car. Pouncey wanted it for real. If you see him driving around, watch out. I don't know how the brakes are on that thing.”

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

More Videos

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots 1:08

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots

Pause
Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 1:33

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory

Damien Williams frustrated Miami Dolphins lost in prime time to the Oakland Raiders 0:38

Damien Williams frustrated Miami Dolphins lost in prime time to the Oakland Raiders

Pouncey: The competitor in me wants to get out on the field 1:21

Pouncey: The competitor in me wants to get out on the field

Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery 1:02

Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery

Dolphins' TE Thomas talks about adjusting to new QB 1:10

Dolphins' TE Thomas talks about adjusting to new QB

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 2:44

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:06

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 1:31

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

  • Pouncey: The competitor in me wants to get out on the field

    Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey talks to the media after practice on Aug. 13, 2017.

Pouncey: The competitor in me wants to get out on the field

Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey talks to the media after practice on Aug. 13, 2017.

Chalres Trainor Jr. Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots 1:08

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots

Pause
Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 1:33

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory

Damien Williams frustrated Miami Dolphins lost in prime time to the Oakland Raiders 0:38

Damien Williams frustrated Miami Dolphins lost in prime time to the Oakland Raiders

Pouncey: The competitor in me wants to get out on the field 1:21

Pouncey: The competitor in me wants to get out on the field

Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery 1:02

Adam Gase talks about Ryan Tannehill's surgery

Dolphins' TE Thomas talks about adjusting to new QB 1:10

Dolphins' TE Thomas talks about adjusting to new QB

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 2:44

Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law 1:06

Spotlight Team editor Walter Robinson: Many did the same as Bernard Law

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral 1:31

Vice President Mike Pence delivers remarks on Venezuela in Doral

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse 0:54

Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

  • Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots

    Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins RB, talks to the media about the teams resilience after they defeated the New England Patriots at hard Rock Stadium.

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats