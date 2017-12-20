He’s second in catches, but left out of the Pro Bowl. How is Landry handling it?

The day after the Pro Bowl announcement is always more interesting than the day of.

It’s when players who are left out get to gripe about what most any neutral observer would admit is a terribly flawed selection process.

Take, for instance, this résumé:

Second in catches. Sixth in touchdowns. Top 20 in receiving yards.

But not one of the eight best receivers in football?

That probably is hard for Jarvis Landry to figure out, even if he took the high road in an exclusive chat with the Miami Herald.

“Of course it’s a goal of mine,” Landry said. “But again, what can do, what can you say? It’s not like I can just initiate myself in there. It is what it is. I respect everybody that made the Pro Bowl and is playing in it. I’m not saying this guy shouldn’t be in and I should be. I respect all of those guys.

“But yeah, it is disappointing,” he continued. “That’s a goal I’m sure, I want to say, every player sets for themselves, but I know for me personally, I set for myself.”

Landry did not know if he is an alternate, but said if he is and asked to play, he would.

But it has come to that only because Antonio Brown (Steelers), DeAndre Hopkins (Texans), A.J. Green (Bengals) and Keenan Allen (Chargers) got more votes from fans, players and coaches in the AFC.

Of that group, only Brown has more catches and only Hopkins and Brown have more touchdowns.

He’s not the Dolphins only snub, of course. Defensive end Cameron Wake and safety Michael Thomas have a gripe, too.

But perhaps the most egregious omission?

Ndamukong Suh, who probably has been the Dolphins’ most consistently dominant player even if his stats (45 tackles, 4 1/2 sacks) don’t reflect it. Adam Gase pointed out that Suh gets double-teamed, if not triple-teamed, every play.

“I don’t understand that one,” Gase said. “I know we haven’t won enough games this year; but to me, that guy should be penciled in before they even start voting. He’s that dominant of a player.

Suh has now been left out in two of his three seasons with Miami after going four out of five years in Detroit.

“It’s unfortunate, but I mean things happen,” Suh said, who added: “I can always go to Orlando if I want to.”

Suh acknowledged that the team’s 6-8 record probably played a role in his omission.

“We haven’t played to our best abilities,” Suh said. “Until we do that and really put it in the forefront of people’s minds that we’re an elite team, then they’re going to have their right to have their own opinion. At the end of the day, we have our opportunities to make our own noise and we failed to do that in a lot of cases.”

As for the lone Dolphins player picked, Reshad Jones, he said that “it just let me know that all of my hard work and dedication is not being overlooked.”

▪ The organization put two more starters on injured reserve Wednesday — tight end Julius Thomas and guard Jermon Bushrod, both with foot ailments — upping their total of starters or would-be starters on IR to eight.

The ugly list: Thomas, Bushrod, quarterback Ryan Tannehill (knee), linebackers Koa Misi (neck) and Raekwon McMillan (knee), tackle Ja’Wuan James (hamstring), defensive end William Hayes (back) and cornerback Tony Lippett (Achilles).

Of that group, only Tannehill, McMillan and Lippett are assured to be back with the team in April.

The Dolphins filled the vacant roster spots by elevating tight end Thomas Duarte and tackle Eric Smith from their practice squad.

▪ Six Dolphins were held out of practice Wednesday: Suh (knee), Wake (knee), Thomas (knee), defensive end Terrence Fede (knee), wide receiver DeVante Parker (ankle) and center Mike Pouncey (hip).