Miami Dolphins

December 18, 2017 4:53 PM

Here are Dolphins players, positions that need clarity in final two games

By Barry Jackson

bjackson@miamiherald.com

With his team the ultimate long shot for a playoff berth, Dolphins coach Adam Gase made clear on Monday why his players should be highly motivated for Miami’s final two games (at Kansas City, home to Buffalo):

“I would hope they would be very motivated,” Gase said. “They are playing for their jobs.”

Does Gase weigh the last two games a good deal in offseason personnel evaluations?

“Yeah, I think you do,” he said.

Among positions where the final two games could help give Miami some clarity on looming personnel decisions:

▪ Backup quarterback: Even though the Dolphins remain committed to Ryan Tannehill as their starter for 2018 — he’s healing well from August knee surgery — the notion of bringing back Jay Cutler as well next season had not been ruled out as of last week, according to two sources with knowledge of the situation.

Let’s say Cutler plays well or even decently the final two weeks. Then Miami faces a potential decision about whether to approach Cutler or Matt Moore to be Tannehill’s backup next season. Cutler and Moore are impending free agents.

There are serious possible obstacles with a Cutler return if Miami pursues that. For starters, it’s unclear if Cutler would be content being a backup. It’s also highly questionable if he could find a starting job anywhere in the league.

It’s also unclear if Cutler would settle for a vast reduction in his $10 million salary. Veteran backups earn far less than what Cutler made this season, with Moore averaging $1.75 million per year in a soon-to-be-expiring two-year deal, Tampa Bay’s Ryan Fitzpatrick and Washington’s Colt McCoy make $3 million annually and Jacksonville’s Chad Henne $4 million.

If Cutler had any interest in being a backup here, he likely would seek a deal worth at least — if not more than — what Nick Foles is making in Philadelphia (two years, $11 million).

But spending even $6 million on Cutler combined with Tannehill’s $17.5 salary next season would be an awfully high allocation at that position. Moore ultimately could be the cheaper, better option. This decision will be made in the offseason, and Cutler’s last impression could have an impact.

More Videos

Julius Thomas speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against Oakland Raiders 0:47

Julius Thomas speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against Oakland Raiders

Pause
Jarvis Landry apologized for strong hit towards Aaron Williams 1:23

Jarvis Landry apologized for strong hit towards Aaron Williams

Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired 1:07

Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots 1:08

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 1:01

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

Thief runs off with entire Salvation Army kettle 0:19

Thief runs off with entire Salvation Army kettle

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation 2:14

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation

Tyler Johnson talks about his first start in over two years 2:27

Tyler Johnson talks about his first start in over two years

Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer 1:02

Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer

Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller 1:16

Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller

  • Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler speaks to the media after the Miami Dolphins defeat the New England Patriots 27-20 at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, December 11, 2017.

Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

▪ Linebacker: Miami must decide whether to retain Lawrence Timmons, who has played well at times, poorly at others and is rated 60th among 104 linebackers by Pro Football Focus.

Cutting him would be tempting because he has an $8.2 million cap hit in 2018 if he’s on the team, $2.75 million if he’s not.

The Dolphins also must decide if they can project rotational type roles for Stephone Anthony (has played decently in 66 defensive snaps) and fill-in starting middle linebacker Chase Allen (139 snaps). “Both those guys have done a good job for the most part,” Gase said. “There have been a few times where things have happened where you wish they would make the play or do something different. Those have been a couple guys that have been positives for us. Consistent too.”

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) rushes past Miami Dolphins' Lawrence Timmons (94) during the first half of an NFL football game Sun., Dec. 17, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

▪  Where to put Jesse Davis: He has filled in competently for Jermon Bushrod at right guard the past four games and also can play right tackle. The sense is he has impressed enough to enter the offseason as a front-runner to start at one of those spots.

But which one? If the Dolphins play him at right tackle, they can save $9.3 million by cutting Ja’Wuan James. Gase said Monday he has seen enough of Davis at right tackle to know what he can do there.

“I feel good about what we’ve seen at both spots,” Gase said. “We knew there would be growing pains. The more experience he gains, the better it’s going to get.”

More Videos

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory 1:33

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory

Pause
Jarvis Landry apologized for strong hit towards Aaron Williams 1:23

Jarvis Landry apologized for strong hit towards Aaron Williams

Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired 1:07

Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots 1:08

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 1:01

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

Thief runs off with entire Salvation Army kettle 0:19

Thief runs off with entire Salvation Army kettle

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation 2:14

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation

Tyler Johnson talks about his first start in over two years 2:27

Tyler Johnson talks about his first start in over two years

Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer 1:02

Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer

Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller 1:16

Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller

  • Julius Thomas speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against Oakland Raiders

    Julius Thomas, Miami Dolphins TE, talks to the media about how 11 penalties can only hurt you in their defeat to the Oakland Raiders.

Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

▪ Tight end: It’s doubtful that Miami retains Julius Thomas and impending free agent Anthony Fasano, but the question is whether the Dolphins keep either. Thomas, whose season has been generally disappointing, has a $6.6 million 2018 cap hit if he’s on the team, nothing if he’s cut. Even if Miami wanted him back, it likely would be with a lower salary.

The class of impending free agent tight ends isn’t very good beyond Seattle’s Jimmy Graham (52 catches, 472 yards, nine touchdowns). Among others also scheduled for free agency: Cincinnati’s Tyler Eifert (had season-ending back surgery in October), Carolina’s Ed Dickson (28 catches, 415 yards), the Jets’ Austin Seferian-Jenkins (46-336) and two players who have played for Gase — Denver’s Virgil Green (13-185) and Chicago’s Zach Miller (20-236).

▪ Whether to project Jakeem Grant as Miami’s primary return man in 2018: Grant is ninth among qualifiers in kickoff return average (22.7) and 17th in punt return average (7.7), down from 23.1 and 8.3 in 2016. But he has reduced his fumbles from a year ago (four to two) and has displayed growth as a receiver.

Related content

Miami Dolphins

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Julius Thomas speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against Oakland Raiders 0:47

Julius Thomas speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against Oakland Raiders

Pause
Jarvis Landry apologized for strong hit towards Aaron Williams 1:23

Jarvis Landry apologized for strong hit towards Aaron Williams

Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired 1:07

Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots 1:08

Kenyan Drake talks about the Dolphins win over the Patriots

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 1:01

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

Thief runs off with entire Salvation Army kettle 0:19

Thief runs off with entire Salvation Army kettle

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation 2:14

An inside look at a marijuana growing operation

Tyler Johnson talks about his first start in over two years 2:27

Tyler Johnson talks about his first start in over two years

Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer 1:02

Couple lives in tent next to their destroyed trailer

Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller 1:16

Florida mall fight includes woman pushing toddler in stroller

  • Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler speaks to the media after the Miami Dolphins defeat the New England Patriots 27-20 at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, December 11, 2017.

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler is pretty happy after victory

View more video

Miami Dolphins