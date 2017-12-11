Monday night’s matchup to watch: McCain vs. Brady

Best of luck, Bobby McCain.

The Dolphins’ playoff hopes might be in your hands.

McCain starts at boundary corner in place of an injured Cordrea Tankersley, who is out with ankle and shoulder injuries.

His job: Slow down Tom Brady and New England’s passing attack.

McCain, normally Miami’s nickel corner, has started before, but only when the Dolphins open with five defensive backs. This should be the most extensive action of his career.

McCain should have some confidence going against the future Hall of Famer: He picked off Brady two weeks ago.

Alterraun Verner will likely play a bunch Monday night, too.

The Dolphins’ other inactives: quarterback Matt Moore, running back Damien Williams, guard Isaac Asiata, guard Jermon Bushrod, defensive end Cameron Malveaux and tight end A.J. Derby.

Jesse Davis will start at right guard, Sam Young at right tackle. Kenyan Drake is Miami’s starting running back.

The Patriots’ scratches: running back Mike Gillislee, defensive back Brandon King, linebacker David Harris, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, offensive lineman Marcus Cannon, offensive lineman Cole Croston and defensive lineman Trey Flowers.