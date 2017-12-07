How Martin Luther King III and the Miami Dolphins made history

Every member of the Dolphins roster can vote in the 2018 election.

Will they? That’s up to them.

But the Dolphins, Stephen Ross’ RISE initiative and the Drum Major Institute — whose membership includes Martin Luther King III — have done their part.

They launched a voter registration drive in the summer with the goal of having every player on the team signed up to vote.

Mission accomplished, King said in a conference call Thursday.

His group claimed that this is the first pro sports franchise to have 100 percent voter registration among its players, but acknowledged that it is tough to prove that claim.

How did it happen? King and Bill Wachtel, also of the Drum Major Institute, were in Davie in August registering players.

“It was a matter of one at a practice session,” Wachtel said. “Every single player was intrigued by the opportunity and felt gratified they were participating in this registration effort. It was very easy.”

Next up: spreading this program to other franchises, both in the NBA and NFL. King was in Los Angeles on Monday, registering Rams players to vote.

“My hope is that these players will use their social media platforms to encourage others to vote,” King said. “This is very positive. If athletes and NFL players are engaged, there are more people that will want to be engaged, because they see them as role models.”