Martin Luther King III has been everywhere this year — from Trump Tower to Dolphins camp.
Martin Luther King III has been everywhere this year — from Trump Tower to Dolphins camp. Andrew Harnik AP
Martin Luther King III has been everywhere this year — from Trump Tower to Dolphins camp. Andrew Harnik AP

Miami Dolphins

How Martin Luther King III and the Miami Dolphins made history

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

December 07, 2017 02:20 PM

UPDATED 9 HOURS 4 MINUTES AGO

Every member of the Dolphins roster can vote in the 2018 election.

Will they? That’s up to them.

But the Dolphins, Stephen Ross’ RISE initiative and the Drum Major Institute — whose membership includes Martin Luther King III — have done their part.

They launched a voter registration drive in the summer with the goal of having every player on the team signed up to vote.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mission accomplished, King said in a conference call Thursday.

His group claimed that this is the first pro sports franchise to have 100 percent voter registration among its players, but acknowledged that it is tough to prove that claim.

How did it happen? King and Bill Wachtel, also of the Drum Major Institute, were in Davie in August registering players.

More Videos

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game 0:30

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game

Pause
Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders 2:28

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

Dolphins' WR coach says DeVante Parker is a 'monster' 0:50

Dolphins' WR coach says DeVante Parker is a 'monster'

Franken to resign from Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations 1:33

Franken to resign from Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach 0:35

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference 1:54

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference

Giancarlo Stanton shares his thoughts on his Marlins past, present and uncertain future 6:22

Giancarlo Stanton shares his thoughts on his Marlins past, present and uncertain future

Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team 0:46

Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team

  • Dolphins owner talks about players kneeling down during anthem after Trump's comments

    Miami Dolphins' owner Stephen Ross comments on players kneeling down and locking arms during the national anthem in a game against the New York Jets on September 24, 2017.

Dolphins owner talks about players kneeling down during anthem after Trump's comments

Miami Dolphins' owner Stephen Ross comments on players kneeling down and locking arms during the national anthem in a game against the New York Jets on September 24, 2017.

Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

“It was a matter of one at a practice session,” Wachtel said. “Every single player was intrigued by the opportunity and felt gratified they were participating in this registration effort. It was very easy.”

Next up: spreading this program to other franchises, both in the NBA and NFL. King was in Los Angeles on Monday, registering Rams players to vote.

“My hope is that these players will use their social media platforms to encourage others to vote,” King said. “This is very positive. If athletes and NFL players are engaged, there are more people that will want to be engaged, because they see them as role models.”

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game 0:30

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game

Pause
Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders 2:28

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

Dolphins' WR coach says DeVante Parker is a 'monster' 0:50

Dolphins' WR coach says DeVante Parker is a 'monster'

Franken to resign from Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations 1:33

Franken to resign from Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family 8:05

Baby suffocates sharing grimy mattress with family

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis 2:29

United States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach 0:35

Firefighters control fire in apartment building in Sunny Isles Beach

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference 1:54

Capital One Orange Bowl Head Coaches press conference

Giancarlo Stanton shares his thoughts on his Marlins past, present and uncertain future 6:22

Giancarlo Stanton shares his thoughts on his Marlins past, present and uncertain future

Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team 0:46

Mark Richt talks about recruiting and the future of the team

  • Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game

    Kenyan Drake, Miami Dolphins RB talks to the media about his first 100 yard game as they defeat the Denver Broncos.

Dolphins running back Kenyan Drake on his big game

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats