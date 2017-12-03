Slump busted: Dolphins annihilate Broncos 35-9, snap five-game skid

Where has this been the last month? Heck, where has it been the last year?

The Dolphins had their most complete game in the Adam Gase era Sunday, stomping the Broncos 35-9 to snap a five-game losing streak.

They scored on offense. They scored on defense. They scored on special teams.

The had two safeties in the same game for the first time in the franchise’s 52 seasons.

And they were feeling so good, they tried (and converted) an onside kick up 24 points.

This was a thorough butt-kicking, and the first for the Dolphins since they stomped the Jets 34-13 last December.

Until Sunday, that was Miami’s last win by more than one score.

The Dolphins were so overwhelming, Jay Cutler threw a pick-six and it was completely inconsequential.

And oh yeah: Perhaps the Dolphins found their running back of 2018 in the process. Kenyan Drake had a bust-out game, setting career highs in yards (120) and carries (23).

The Dolphins improved to 5-7 on the year. The Broncos, coached by former Miami defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, fell to 3-9.

The first half was a dream for the Dolphins.

They had a pick-six (Howard), a safety (Matt Paradis snapped the ball over Trevor Siemian’s head) and a touchdown pass from Jay Cutler to Julius Thomas.

The Broncos, meanwhile, could do nothing right. They turned the ball over, went 0 of 6 on third downs and were inept in the red zone.

As a result, the Dolphins went to the break 16-3 — just their second halftime lead of the season.

It only got worse for Denver in the second half.