Jay Cutler is out of the concussion protocol and will start against Denver

The Dolphins’ quarterback carousel spins again this week, as Jay Cutler, out of the concussion protocol, will start Sunday against the Broncos.

Matt Moore did not do enough in Sunday’s loss to New England to keep Cutler on the sideline. Moore, sacked seven times by the Patriots, was not at practice Wednesday due to some sort of injury.

Cutler will speak with reporters later in the day.

Cutler will make his 10th start with the Dolphins; Miami has won four of his nine starts this year, but is winless in Moore’s two.

Along with his concussion issue, Cutler broke ribs earlier in the season.

“The concussion, he left the pocket, kind of snuck up the middle, and it was a strange hit,” Gase said, explaining how Cutler suffered the concussion.

Gase added that Cutler, who has been in the protocol in the past, did not express concern about the long-term dangers of head injuries.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins’ running back situation is a mess, even with De’Veon Smith activated from the practice squad. Damien Williams did not practice and is day-to-day with a shoulder injury, while Senorise Perry is in the concussion protocol. Perry was at practice, in a red jersey.

Guard Jermon Bushrod (back) is also day-to-day after missing the Patriots game with a foot injury. He did not practice Wednesday. Neither did Ndamukong Suh, Mike Pouncey, Cam Wake or Michael Thomas.

Tackle Eric Smith, meanwhile, practiced for the first time since going on injured reserve earlier this season with a knee injury.