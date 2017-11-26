Did Amendola deserve a forearm shiver Sunday? Perhaps, based on McCain’s explanation

Bobby McCain said that Patriots receiver Danny Amendola baited him into throwing an elbow Sunday — earning McCain an ejection — by engaging in “a lot of extra stuff” that probably was not technically legal.

“He was just grabbing my face mask, he grabbed me by the neck one time,” McCain said. “Just a lot of extra stuff. Extra by the both of us. We were both in the wrong, I'm going to be honest. I'm a man. We were both in the wrong and unfortunately I was the one who got ejected.”

McCain said Amendola crossed the line three plays in a row, and on the third, McCain responded with a flying forearm.

“I was defending myself and unfortunately I got ejected,” McCain said.

McCain was kicked out with more than 11 minutes left in the second half, prematurely ending what had been a relatively good game. He intercepted Tom Brady in the first half, which was just the third pick Brady has thrown all season.

#Dolphins CB Bobby McCain threw at punch #Patriots WR Danny Amendola and got ejected [@fearthe_beard11]







McCain becomes the 12th player ejected this season.pic.twitter.com/wKZVonNYKe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 26, 2017

“It sucks, man,” McCain said. “It sucks sitting in the locker room, watching your brothers play. It's not any fun at all.”

The third-year cornerback apologized to his teammates — “At the end of the day, me not being on the field let the team down, he said. “They’re all with me.”