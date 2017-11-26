Miami Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain walks to the sideline after being ejected during the second half of the Dolphins-Patriots game on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain walks to the sideline after being ejected during the second half of the Dolphins-Patriots game on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Steven Senne AP
Miami Dolphins cornerback Bobby McCain walks to the sideline after being ejected during the second half of the Dolphins-Patriots game on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017. Steven Senne AP

Miami Dolphins

Did Amendola deserve a forearm shiver Sunday? Perhaps, based on McCain’s explanation

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

November 26, 2017 05:45 PM

UPDATED November 26, 2017 06:23 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.

Bobby McCain said that Patriots receiver Danny Amendola baited him into throwing an elbow Sunday — earning McCain an ejection — by engaging in “a lot of extra stuff” that probably was not technically legal.

“He was just grabbing my face mask, he grabbed me by the neck one time,” McCain said. “Just a lot of extra stuff. Extra by the both of us. We were both in the wrong, I'm going to be honest. I'm a man. We were both in the wrong and unfortunately I was the one who got ejected.”

McCain said Amendola crossed the line three plays in a row, and on the third, McCain responded with a flying forearm.

“I was defending myself and unfortunately I got ejected,” McCain said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

McCain was kicked out with more than 11 minutes left in the second half, prematurely ending what had been a relatively good game. He intercepted Tom Brady in the first half, which was just the third pick Brady has thrown all season.

“It sucks, man,” McCain said. “It sucks sitting in the locker room, watching your brothers play. It's not any fun at all.”

The third-year cornerback apologized to his teammates — “At the end of the day, me not being on the field let the team down, he said. “They’re all with me.”

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Related stories from Miami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

    Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on keeping the morale up during the four-game losing streak and all of those devastating penalties.

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up 2:13

Ndamukong Suh on keeping the Dolphins' morale up
Will Matt Moore start Sunday? 2:11

Will Matt Moore start Sunday?
Fins' receivers Stills and Landry: 'Turnovers and penalties killed us' 1:13

Fins' receivers Stills and Landry: 'Turnovers and penalties killed us'

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats