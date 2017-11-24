Matt Moore will lead the Dolphins offense this Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017.
Cutler won’t start against the Patriots, so this quarterback will get a chance to lead.

November 24, 2017

Jay Cutler has been ruled out of Sunday’s game, meaning Matt Moore will start for the second time this season.

Cutler suffered a concussion in last week’s loss to Tampa Bay, but the Dolphins held out hope that he could play.

He even practiced the past two days, doing individual drills Friday. However, Adam Gase told reporters they decided to shut him down for the week and reevaluate him next week. Cutler remains in the concussion protocol.

Moore and David Fales will be the two active quarterbacks Sunday in New England.

Moore’s first start this year was a rough one, but it came without real preparation. It was a Thursday night game in Baltimore. This time, he’ll have a full week to be ready.

“I think when Matt goes through a week like this, it’s really beneficial to him because the reps are very few during the season and it just helps kind of speed up his mindset of how things are going to look, what the actual look — the speed of the looks — are going to be, just kind of how they play,” Gase said. “I think it was good for him.”

Right guard Jermon Bushrod (foot) and defensive end William Hayes (back) also will not play.

Linebacker Stephone Anthony (quadriceps), safety Maurice Smith (illness) and tackle Laremy Tunsil (illness) are all listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

