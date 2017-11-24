Was trading Jay Ajayi addition by subtraction for the Dolphins?
How the Dolphins offense has improved after Ajayi trade in one chart

By Adam H. Beasley

November 24, 2017 09:48 AM

When the Dolphins dealt running back Jay Ajayi to the Eagles on Halloween, fans were angry and analysts were apoplectic.

How does the arguably the league’s worst offense have any chance to get better after dealing arguably its best player for a mid-round draft pick?

And if you judge solely by wins and losses, the trade does not look great. The Dolphins were 4-3 with Ajayi and 0-3 without him.

But Miami’s recent swoon has more to do with defensive regression than offensive issues.

In fact, in five major statistics, the Dolphins have performed better (in some cases, appreciably so) without Ajayi than with him.

Before Ajayi trade

After Ajayi trade

Stat

Ranking

Category

Ranking

Stat

252.4 yards per game

32nd

Total offense

8th

385.3 yards per game

176.0 yards per game

30th

Passing offense

2nd

295.7 yards per game

76.4 yards per game

31st

Rushing offense

24th

89.7 yards per game

13.1 points per game

32nd

Scoring offense

14th

21.7 points per game

16

T-12th

Sacks allowed

T-4th

2

29.5 percent

31st

Third-down offense

5th

48.6 percent

Causation or correlation?

That’s up to you to decide.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

