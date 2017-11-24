How the Dolphins offense has improved after Ajayi trade in one chart

When the Dolphins dealt running back Jay Ajayi to the Eagles on Halloween, fans were angry and analysts were apoplectic.

How does the arguably the league’s worst offense have any chance to get better after dealing arguably its best player for a mid-round draft pick?

And if you judge solely by wins and losses, the trade does not look great. The Dolphins were 4-3 with Ajayi and 0-3 without him.

But Miami’s recent swoon has more to do with defensive regression than offensive issues.

In fact, in five major statistics, the Dolphins have performed better (in some cases, appreciably so) without Ajayi than with him.

Before Ajayi trade After Ajayi trade Stat Ranking Category Ranking Stat 252.4 yards per game 32nd Total offense 8th 385.3 yards per game 176.0 yards per game 30th Passing offense 2nd 295.7 yards per game 76.4 yards per game 31st Rushing offense 24th 89.7 yards per game 13.1 points per game 32nd Scoring offense 14th 21.7 points per game 16 T-12th Sacks allowed T-4th 2 29.5 percent 31st Third-down offense 5th 48.6 percent

Causation or correlation?

That’s up to you to decide.