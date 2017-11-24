How the Dolphins offense has improved after Ajayi trade in one chart

When the Dolphins dealt running back Jay Ajayi to the Eagles on Halloween, fans were angry and analysts were apoplectic.
How does the arguably the league’s worst offense have any chance to get better after dealing arguably its best player for a mid-round draft pick?
And if you judge solely by wins and losses, the trade does not look great. The Dolphins were 4-3 with Ajayi and 0-3 without him.
But Miami’s recent swoon has more to do with defensive regression than offensive issues.
In fact, in five major statistics, the Dolphins have performed better (in some cases, appreciably so) without Ajayi than with him.
Before Ajayi trade
After Ajayi trade
Stat
Ranking
Category
Ranking
Stat
252.4 yards per game
32nd
Total offense
8th
385.3 yards per game
176.0 yards per game
30th
Passing offense
2nd
295.7 yards per game
76.4 yards per game
31st
Rushing offense
24th
89.7 yards per game
13.1 points per game
32nd
Scoring offense
14th
21.7 points per game
16
T-12th
Sacks allowed
T-4th
2
29.5 percent
31st
Third-down offense
5th
48.6 percent
Causation or correlation?
That’s up to you to decide.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
