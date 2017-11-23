The latest on Jay Cutler, Dolphins’ shuffled offensive line and more

Jay Cutler remains in the concussion protocol. But he remains an option to start for the Dolphins on Sunday.

Cutler was well enough to dress for practice and do some light throwing, but did nothing more during the portion of practice open to reporters.

While Cutler has made progress, he has not yet been cleared to play in a game.

But the Dolphins are hopeful he will be healthy by the end of the week. And if he is, he might start.

Gase said he would be comfortable starting Cutler with no practice reps “because him being a veteran player.”

Gase added: “Once they let me know what’s going on, with what the stages of the protocol are, however that goes, I’ll go from there. It’s like one of those things where I can’t do anything about it. We’re not going rush [it].”

The offensive line is a concern too.

Laremy Tunsil did not practice for a second consecutive day due to illness. It “sounds like” Tunsil is feeling better, Gase said, but joked “I’m not going near him.”

“He’ll be better by [Sunday],” Gase said. “Obviously, this week is a big test for us to move pieces around. That’s what we’ve been doing in practice.”

The biggest movable piece: Jesse Davis. He would presumably start at right guard if Jermon Bushrod, who missed his second straight practice with a foot injury, cannot go.

The Dolphins are high on Davis, but wish they could let him find a position and stay there. He started at right tackle for Ja’Wuan James against the Buccaneers, but had to slide inside once Bushrod got hurt.

“It feels like right when he gets going in one spot, something happens and he’s got to move to a different spot. But I thought last week, he was playing well at right tackle, and then you get thrown in there and all of the sudden [Gerald McCoy] is over you the majority of the time, now all of the sudden, it’s a different animal.”

“He held his own. It wasn’t easy for him. He’s shown us a lot of things. We really like him, whether it’s right tackle or right guard.”

Defensive end William Hayes (back) did not practice Thursday. Linebacker Stephone Anthony was back in uniform after getting Wednesday off due to injury.