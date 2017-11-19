Dolphins’ Jay Cutler leaves Buccaneers game with head injury

Jay Cutler did not return from the locker room after throwing three first-half interceptions Sunday.
But this was no benching, the team insists.
Rather, the Dolphins say Cutler suffered a concussion and will not return. Matt Moore was in the huddle when the second half began.
This is the second time in five games Cutler has been knocked out of a game.
He left the Jets game with broken ribs, an injury that kept him out the following week.
Cutler’s stats before leaving the game: 6 of 12 for 83 yards, a touchdown and the three picks.
Meanwhile, Jermon Bushrod left the game in the third quarter with a foot injury and went to the locker room under supervision of Miami’s medical staff. The team listed him as questionable to return.
