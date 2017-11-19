Jay Cutler left the Buccaneers game with a head injury.
Jay Cutler left the Buccaneers game with a head injury. Wilfredo Lee AP
Jay Cutler left the Buccaneers game with a head injury. Wilfredo Lee AP

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins’ Jay Cutler leaves Buccaneers game with head injury

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

November 19, 2017 02:59 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 1 MINUTES AGO

Jay Cutler did not return from the locker room after throwing three first-half interceptions Sunday.

But this was no benching, the team insists.

Rather, the Dolphins say Cutler suffered a concussion and will not return. Matt Moore was in the huddle when the second half began.

This is the second time in five games Cutler has been knocked out of a game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He left the Jets game with broken ribs, an injury that kept him out the following week.

Cutler’s stats before leaving the game: 6 of 12 for 83 yards, a touchdown and the three picks.

Meanwhile, Jermon Bushrod left the game in the third quarter with a foot injury and went to the locker room under supervision of Miami’s medical staff. The team listed him as questionable to return.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Panthers Ron Rivera happy with running backs play

    Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is happy with running backs Jonathan Stewart, Christian McCaffrey and Cameron Artis-Payne. Each offered a different dynamic to the offense.

Panthers Ron Rivera happy with running backs play

Panthers Ron Rivera happy with running backs play 0:32

Panthers Ron Rivera happy with running backs play
Carolina Panthers Jonathan Stewart on team, dominating performance 0:36

Carolina Panthers Jonathan Stewart on team, dominating performance
Panthers Ron Rivera breaks down the team’s game against Dolphins 0:37

Panthers Ron Rivera breaks down the team’s game against Dolphins

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats