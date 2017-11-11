Has Ja’Wuan James played his final game as a Miami Dolphin?
Has Ja’Wuan James played his final game as a Miami Dolphin? AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
Has Ja’Wuan James played his final game as a Miami Dolphin? AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins place Ja’Wuan James on injured reserve with significant hamstring injury

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

November 11, 2017 12:12 PM

Ja’Wuan James’ season is over.

The Dolphins placed their starting right tackle on injured reserve after a second opinion on his badly injured left hamstring proved the first one right. He will likely need surgery.

“This was the best decision for him,” Gase said. “It's going to be about him just getting healthy. He's got a lot of time right now. Once he gets this going, we'll see how it quick it is.

The injury comes at a perilous time for both the team and the player.

The Dolphins have lost two straight game, and James was one of very few bright spots. He had made real improvements over a poor 2016, and along with Mike Pouncey, was their best lineman.

Now, they will turn to Jesse Davis, who finished the Raiders game at right tackle after James got hurt. Veteran Sam Young is also an option.

Meanwhile, the timing could not be worse for James, who is in Year 4 of his rookie deal. The Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option of $9.3 million, and while it is guaranteed in case of injury, the Dolphins would only be on the hook for it if his issue is serious enough to bleed into the 2018 season.

When asked if he wants James on the roster next year, Gase replied:

“We have to go through a long process before we even get to that. Obviously, I'm really big into making sure our guys stay here, but we're so far away from it, it's hard for me to look past tomorrow.”

This is the second time in three years James has missed extended time and finished the 2015 season on injured reserve with a dislocated big toe.

James’ spot on the roster is filled by T.J. McDonald, whose eight-game suspension has officially ended.

▪  Running back Damien Williams was back at practice Saturday after missing the previous two days due to illness. Thomas (knee), defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (knee) and receiver Jakeem Grant (illness) also participated after missing time earlier in the week.

Thomas, Williams, Grant, guard Ted Larsen (biceps), cornerback Bobby McCain (hamstring) and linebacker Mike Hull (shoulder/ankle) are all listed as questionable for Monday’s game against the Panthers. All are expected to play.

More Videos

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders 2:28

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

Pause
Adam Gase speaks after the Miami Dolphins lose to the Oakland Raiders 2:25

Adam Gase speaks after the Miami Dolphins lose to the Oakland Raiders

Little Debbie trolled on Twitter and got a mouthful from fans 0:33

Little Debbie trolled on Twitter and got a mouthful from fans

Canes celebrate win 0:59

Canes celebrate win

The Miami Hurricanes are greeted by fans as they arrive at Hard Rock Stadium 1:58

The Miami Hurricanes are greeted by fans as they arrive at Hard Rock Stadium

Dog takes down suspect being chased by police 1:36

Dog takes down suspect being chased by police

Famed architect Fort-Brescia confronted over cutting down protected mangroves 3:38

Famed architect Fort-Brescia confronted over cutting down protected mangroves

Canes' RJ McIntosh happy to finally wear the 'Turnover Chain' 1:39

Canes' RJ McIntosh happy to finally wear the 'Turnover Chain'

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Waiters closes out the Jazz with flurry in final minutes 2:18

Waiters closes out the Jazz with flurry in final minutes

  • Ja'Wuan James on fifth-year option

    Dolphins right tackle Ja'Wuan James discusses his slow start to 2016 and earning his fifth-year option.

Ja'Wuan James on fifth-year option

Dolphins right tackle Ja'Wuan James discusses his slow start to 2016 and earning his fifth-year option.

Adam Beasley abeasley@miamiherald.com

Related stories from Miami Herald

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders 2:28

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

Pause
Adam Gase speaks after the Miami Dolphins lose to the Oakland Raiders 2:25

Adam Gase speaks after the Miami Dolphins lose to the Oakland Raiders

Little Debbie trolled on Twitter and got a mouthful from fans 0:33

Little Debbie trolled on Twitter and got a mouthful from fans

Canes celebrate win 0:59

Canes celebrate win

The Miami Hurricanes are greeted by fans as they arrive at Hard Rock Stadium 1:58

The Miami Hurricanes are greeted by fans as they arrive at Hard Rock Stadium

Dog takes down suspect being chased by police 1:36

Dog takes down suspect being chased by police

Famed architect Fort-Brescia confronted over cutting down protected mangroves 3:38

Famed architect Fort-Brescia confronted over cutting down protected mangroves

Canes' RJ McIntosh happy to finally wear the 'Turnover Chain' 1:39

Canes' RJ McIntosh happy to finally wear the 'Turnover Chain'

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Waiters closes out the Jazz with flurry in final minutes 2:18

Waiters closes out the Jazz with flurry in final minutes

  • Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

    Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler speaks to the media after the Miami Dolphins are defeated by the Oakland Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, November 5, 2017.

Jay Cutler speaks to media after Miami Dolphins loss against the Oakland Raiders

View More Video

Team Stats



» View more stats