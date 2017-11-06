Jarvis Landry breaks NFL receiving record in Dolphins’ defeat

Jarvis Landry has now caught more passes than any other NFL receiver ever has through the first four seasons of his career.
But Landry didn’t express much joy in his milestone accomplishment since it wasn’t enough for the Dolphins to beat the Raiders.
"It’s always disappointing when you lose," Landry said. "There’s no other answer for it. There’s no other way to feel about it."
Landry’s three-yard catch from Jay Cutler with 4:30 left in the third quarter gave him 343 so far in his career and a new league record that surpassed former Cardinals’ receiver Anquan Boldin.
Boldin’s former Arizona teammate Larry Fitzgerald is third on the all-time list with 330 catches.
Landry added one more catch to make it 344 for four more yards and finished the game with six receptions for 32 yards.
Moments before his record-setting grab, Landry scored his lone touchdown Sunday on a 6-yard catch and run that cut the Raiders’ lead to 20-16 with 6:34 left in the third.
Landry also sacrificed his body to make a great block from his knees that helped spring Damien Williams free to score from 10 yards out for the Dolphins’ first touchdown in the first quarter.
Landry, who is in the final year of his contract with the Dolphins and was being shopped for a potential trade before this week’s deadline as reported by the Miami Herald, has 56 catches for 430 yards and four touchdowns this season. The Dolphins traded running back Jay Ajayi to the Philadelphia Eagles this week.
Landry, who had 13 catches in the Dolphins’ season-opening win over the Chargers, is averaging 10.2 yards per catch for his career. Boldin averaged 13.5 yards per catch and had 20 touchdowns during his first four seasons.
Landry has 16 career touchdowns with eight games to play in his fourth season.
"It’s a tremendous feeling man," Landry said. "It’s something that I feel like I can’t be proud of with the loss. I’d rather take the win. But it’s definitely a milestone for me."
Comments