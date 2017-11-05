How do Dolphins players feel about Jay Ajayi? Just check their Twitter feeds after Ajayi’s TD

Jay Ajayi 1, Adam Gase 0.
Ajayi, traded Tuesday to the Eagles for a fourth-round pick, needed just two quarters of football to show the Dolphins what they dealt away.
Ajayi ripped off a 46-yard touchdown run on just his fifth carry in Philadelphia — much to the delight of many of his former teammates.
Looks like the @JayTrain23 runs express on Sundays. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/soE4H1hqoq— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 5, 2017
Like Jarvis Landry ...
JayTrainnnnnnn— Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) November 5, 2017
And Ja’Wuan James ...
@JayTrain23 congrats brudda #JayTrain— Ja'Wuan James (@JawuanJames70) November 5, 2017
And Davon Godchaux ...
Congrats Jay— Godchaux (@dgodch1) November 5, 2017
And Tony Lippett ...
Let’s go JAY....— Ralph LaurenLIP (@Tony_Lippett14) November 5, 2017
And probably others who weren’t near their phones (or chose not to weigh in on Twitter).
Ajayi finished the day with 77 yards on just eight carries. His new team, the Eagles, improved to 8-1 by mauling the Broncos 51-23. (By way of comparison, his old team had not scored 53 points in its previous three games.)
The show of support for Ajayi is not surprising, based on the shocked reaction in the locker room after Gase dealt Ajayi to the Eagles.
And it was more evidence that, whatever problems Gase had with Ajayi, he was popular among teammates.
But is it more? Has Gase’s decision put a wedge between himself and his players? More information on this is needed before saying for sure.
In short, the trade is off to a bad start for Miami’s front office, and Ajayi’s performance ensures that a Dolphins fan base, already upset about the trade, will be testy Sunday night if Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams — Ajayi’s replacements — cannot get going.
This is a fan base that booed Jay Cutler in his home debut. They will not hesitate to do the same if the league’s worst offense struggles again on national television.
Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley
