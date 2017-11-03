Miami Dolphins increase season-ticket prices for 2018

The Dolphins are increasing most season ticket prices for 2018 - an expected decision in the wake of a privately-financed $500 million renovation to Hard Rock Stadium.
On average, prices for season tickets will rise six to seven percent per game next season. Some increases will be smaller, some lower.
Season ticket holders were informed of 2018 prices within the past week.
The increases come in the wake of owner Stephen Ross financing the construction of a retractable roof that covers most seats, plus the installation of additional concession stands and restrooms, among other improvements.
“The price increases in place are different depending on market demand and in the context of a $500 million privately funded renovation by Steve Ross,” Dolphins president Tom Garfinkel said. “We didn't take a huge price increase year one [of the renovations]. We didn’t go out with personal seat licenses.
“We chose to take increases over time. There's a lot of value for season ticket members and their prices are significantly lower than individual and secondary market prices. The feedback that we've gotten is it's a dramatically improved experience at the stadium.”
Garfinkel also noted that the Dolphins, in 2018, will continue to offer nearly 10,000 seats priced under $55 per game on a per-game season ticket basis and 20,000 seats under $63.
If luxury seat prices are removed, Dolphins’ average season-ticket prices are in the lower half of the league.
The season ticket price will include 10 home games next season, as opposed to nine the past three years. The Dolphins played a regular-season home game in London in 2015 and 2017 and played a home preseason game in Orlando in 2016 because the NFL wanted a game there in advance of the Pro Bowl there that season.
The Dolphins declined to specify how many season tickets they have sold, but the Dolphins say it’s the most the team has sold since 2010. The Dolphins also have a waiting list of nearly 2000 for season tickets.
Season-ticket holders will again have the option of paying for 2018 season tickets in 12-month installments. The renewal deadline is in January.
The one section that had the most dramatic season-ticket price increase for 2018 was the club level in the east end zone. The reason: The Dolphins slashed prices for those seats last year, believing they would no longer be categorized as club seats.
But the Dolphins have returned club-seat privileges to those seats, including access to additional restaurants and air conditioned lounges. So the prices were raised to levels that they would have been had Miami known they would remain club seats.
The Dolphins’ 2018 home schedule includes AFC East rivals New England, Buffalo and the Jets, plus Jacksonville, Tennessee, Chicago, Detroit and the AFC West team that finishes in the same slot that Miami finishes in the AFC East.
