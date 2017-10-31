Dolphins trade running back Ajayi to Eagles

Unhappy with their lead running back for multiple reasons, the Dolphins on Tuesday morning traded Jay Ajayi to Philadelphia for a 2018 fourth round draft pick, according to multiple league sources.

The trade was announced by Philadelphia at 9:44 a.m..

The trade, made hours before the NFL’s 4 p.m. trade deadline, leaves Miami without a clear-cut lead running back.

Kenyan Drake, Damien Williams and special teams player Sinorise Perry are the only running backs on the roster.

Selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft, Ajayi was one of the NFL’s most pleasant surprises last season, putting together back to back 200 yard rushing games and finishing fourth in the league in yards rushing (1272) and seventh in average (4.9).

But this season, his 465 yards rank 13th in the league and his per carry average had plunged to 3.4, which is 43rd of 49 backs.

Ajayi: London is ready and excited for football Miami Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi spoke to the media after practice about how the level of interest for football continues to grow in his hometown of London.

ESPN’s Kc Joyner, who studies every play, said Ajayi is for the most part maximizing available yardage. He said the Dolphins are blocking successfully on running plays just 31.1 percent of the time, which is worst in the league.

According to Joyner, Ajayi has an 8.1 average when he has good blocking, better than the 7.8 league average, and had a 1.3 average on bad blocking, barely below the 1.4 league average.

He has gained all but 83 of his rushing yards after contact. His 382 rushing yards after being hit by an initial tackler are fourth-most in the league.

What’s more, since the start of last season, he forced defenders to miss 81 tackles, which led all NFL backs during that time, according to Pro Football Focus.

But coach Adam Gase didn’t see it that way. In a comment made about all the running backs but clearly including Ajayi primarily, Gase said he believes his backs need to stop “trying to hit home runs” and take “the four or five yards you’re going to get.”

Gase also said his backs are unprepared in pass protection and don’t even know who to block.

This isn’t the first time Gase was unhappy with Ajayi. He left him home for the opener against Seattle last season because Ajayi didn’t react maturely, in Gase’s eyes, to news that he wouldn’t start.

The remaining running backs on Miami's roster have 142 career carries.

Williams has 99 career carries for 328 yards, including just 12 for 32 this season. He has a 3.3 career rushing average.

Drake has run 43 times for 204 yards in his career, a 4.7 average. This season, he has just 10 carries for 25 yards, a 2.5 average.

Perry has never had a rushing attempt in his brief NFL career.