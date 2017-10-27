Miami Dolphins Kiko Alonso (47) knocks off and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (50) helmet in the second quarter at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, Oct. 26, 2017.
Miami Dolphins Kiko Alonso (47) knocks off and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (50) helmet in the second quarter at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, Oct. 26, 2017. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Miami Dolphins

‘No way’ I could have avoided hit on Joe Flacco, Kiko Alonso says

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

October 27, 2017 1:29 AM

BALTIMORE

Kiko Alonso insists that he could not have prevented his late, illegal hit that knocked Joe Flacco from the game and ignited a melee on the Ravens sideline.

“It was a bang-bang play,” Alonso said. “I thought if maybe he slid a second sooner, I was anticipating him sliding, and not hit him. But I think it was a second late; that’s why I hit him.”

Alonso delivered a shoulder to Flacco’s head late in first half, drawing a 15-yard penalty. He said after the game that there was “no way” he could not have hit Flacco, based on the situation

“That’s the target,” Alonso continued. “When a guy slides, and his target is very small, I just think it’s like a second late, which is why I hit him, to be honest with you. At first I was anticipating him, I thought he was going to slide. And then, I had to hit him, because he slid too late. It was bang-bang. I don’t know what else I could have done.”

Flacco went straight to the locker room and did not return. Ryan Mallett finished the game in his place.

Ravens tackle Austin Howard ripped Alonso afterward saying, “we’re all upset about it. ... It was a blindside shot, it was unnecessary, and I hope the NFL takes the correct actions and takes care of that.

All Ravens coach John Harbaugh would said about the hit was “it was penalized correctly.”

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (6) gets up slowly after being hit by Miami Dolphins Kiko Alonso in the second quarter at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, Oct. 26, 2017.
Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, who had his own issues Thursday, came to his teammate’s defense after the game.

“I know Kiko is not a dirty player,” Suh said. “He just plays hard all the time.”

Alonso will almost certainly be fined for the hit in the coming days. When asked if is worried about a possible suspension, Alonso said, “it’s out of my hands.”

“I definitely hope he is all right,” Alonso said. “You hate to see that happen to people. I truly hope he is OK.”

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

