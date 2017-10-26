Cutler wants to play in Week 9, but Dolphins waiting on any QB decision beyond Thursday

Is Jay Cutler on pace for a sooner-than-expected return to the field?

Perhaps — but it’s not definite.

Cutler believes that he will be available for the Dolphins’ Week 9 game against the Raiders, but that decision has not yet been made — and will not be until next week, the Herald has learned. Cutler was originally expected to sit out multiple games.

All that has been determined as of now: Cutler will miss Thursday night’s game in Baltimore with two cracked ribs. ESPN reported Thursday morning that Cutler is expected to be available the following week.

Cutler, who tried to return to the game Sunday after injuring his chest, has 10 more days to heal before the Dolphins host the Raiders, and a decision on his availability will be made as the game nears.

Regardless of next week, Matt Moore will play Thursday against the Ravens. Is it an audition for the rest of the year? Perhaps, but Moore would really need to shine to keep a healthy Cutler, favored by Adam Gase and earning $10 million this year, on the bench.

Miami Herald sportswriter Armando Salguero contributed to this report.