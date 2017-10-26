Jay Cutler wants to play against the Raiders. Will the Dolphins — and his ribs — let him?
Miami Dolphins

Cutler wants to play in Week 9, but Dolphins waiting on any QB decision beyond Thursday

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

October 26, 2017 10:17 AM

BALTIMORE

Is Jay Cutler on pace for a sooner-than-expected return to the field?

Perhaps — but it’s not definite.

Cutler believes that he will be available for the Dolphins’ Week 9 game against the Raiders, but that decision has not yet been made — and will not be until next week, the Herald has learned. Cutler was originally expected to sit out multiple games.

All that has been determined as of now: Cutler will miss Thursday night’s game in Baltimore with two cracked ribs. ESPN reported Thursday morning that Cutler is expected to be available the following week.

Cutler, who tried to return to the game Sunday after injuring his chest, has 10 more days to heal before the Dolphins host the Raiders, and a decision on his availability will be made as the game nears.

Regardless of next week, Matt Moore will play Thursday against the Ravens. Is it an audition for the rest of the year? Perhaps, but Moore would really need to shine to keep a healthy Cutler, favored by Adam Gase and earning $10 million this year, on the bench.

Dolphins Jarvis Landry on win against Jets and Matt Moore 1:34

Dolphins Jarvis Landry on win against Jets and Matt Moore

Dolphins QB Matt Moore had fun in comeback win over Jets 2:07

Dolphins QB Matt Moore had fun in comeback win over Jets

Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain 3:45

Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain

Miami Dolphins WR Kenny Stills talks after Dolphins’ 31-28 win over Jets 3:46

Miami Dolphins WR Kenny Stills talks after Dolphins’ 31-28 win over Jets

Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired 1:07

Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler speaks to the media 1:23

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler speaks to the media

Dolphins special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi on Dolphins' punter switch 1:36

Dolphins special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi on Dolphins' punter switch

Dolphins' Bobby McCain on his key interception against the Jets 1:05

Dolphins' Bobby McCain on his key interception against the Jets

Play brings Little Havana's Tower Hotel to life 1:20

Play brings Little Havana's Tower Hotel to life

Man recounts being washed onto Miami home during Hurricane Irma 1:46

Man recounts being washed onto Miami home during Hurricane Irma

  • Dolphins QB Matt Moore had fun in comeback win over Jets

    Matt Moore, Miami Dolphins quarterback, talks to the media about replacing injured Jay Cutler today and their victory over the New York Jets.

Dolphins QB Matt Moore had fun in comeback win over Jets

Matt Moore, Miami Dolphins quarterback, talks to the media about replacing injured Jay Cutler today and their victory over the New York Jets.

Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Miami Herald sportswriter Armando Salguero contributed to this report.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

