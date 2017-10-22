Face painted Kenny Stills catches two late TDs in Dolphins comeback win over Jets

Kenny Stills finally gave in Sunday.

After weeks of persistent persuasion, Stills accepted teammate Isaac Asiata’s offer to put on the same facial war paint which the Dolphins guard is known for wearing during games.

The Dolphins might want Stills to make it a tradition.

Stills doubled the number of touchdowns he had caught so far this season with a pair in the fourth quarter that helped the Dolphins come back to beat the Jets.

Stills finished with six catches for 85 yards – his most in a game this season.

"Isaac has been trying to convince me to do that since week 1 and I kept saying no," Stills said. "Today I was just feeling it so he put the face paint on me and went out there and balled out."

Four of those catches including the two touchdowns came on passes from Matt Moore, who entered during the previous quarter in relief of injured Jay Cutler.

After one misfire early in the fourth quarter, the timing between Moore and Stills looked sharp as it did throughout the final period between Moore and his other targets.

"We prepare every week like he’s going to go out there and play," Stills said. "He kind of has a routine on Saturday’s and Friday’s of getting extra balls and I’ve always been out there and made sure I’m there, prepared and getting ready with him.

"Matt is just a slinger. He’s going to throw it to the guy that’s open, so that’s credit to him."

Their first touchdown connection covered 28 yards and came on third-and-7 with 11:33 left. Stills’ 2-yard touchdown catch over the middle that let the Dolphins tie the game at 28 with 6:25 left came moments after he caught a 3-yarder that was nullified due to an offensive pass interference call on Leonte Carroo.

“We know Matt’s ready,” Stills said. “We know he gets prepared each and every week, he’s ready to go, so I didn’t really think about it much until after the game. I went over said ‘What’s up,’ made sure he’s ok, but we have the next man up mentality and we know guys are going to be prepared to play.”

Stills’ most acrobatic catch came on a throw from Cutler, however, on the Dolphins first drive.

The pass was originally ruled incomplete, but reversed after a challenge.

Stills went up for a 50-50 ball with Jets cornerback Buster Skrine and got both hands on it. But as he was coming down the ball slipped from his grip. However, the ball hit Stills’ right forearm preventing it from hitting the ground and allowing him to cradle it in. Stills kept both of his feet in bounds on the play as well.

Stills said it was among the craziest catches he’s ever made in his five-year NFL career.

"That’s definitely up there," Stills said. "It was just the man upstairs and the high jump stuff that I’ve been doing. Just staying on my body, kind of feeling where the ball is and making a play."