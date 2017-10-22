Super sub Moore lifts Dolphins to thrilling 31-28 victory over the Jets

Maybe the fans were right.

We want Moore?

Why wouldn’t they?

Moore was the reason the Dolphins won Sunday.

Playing in place of an injured Jay Cutler, Moore rallied the Dolphins from 14 down in the fourth, lifting Miami past the Jets 31-28 Sunday.

Moore completed 13 of 21 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns in his first action in 2017.

He, along with a late interception by Bobby McCain and a game-winning, 39-yard field goal by Cody Parkey were the difference in a downright fun game.

Kenny Stills had two touchdown catches. Jarvis Landry and Anthony Fasano both had one.

And because they did, the Dolphins have won their 12th straight game decided by seven points or fewer — two off the NFL record.

The win lifted the Dolphins, winners of three straight, to 4-2. The Jets fell to 3-4.

The game opened just as everyone expected — with touchdowns by both offenses.

Jermaine Kearse roasted Cordrea Tankersley on a go-route on the game’s first drive, reeling in a 29-yard touchdown pass from Josh McCown in stride.

But the Dolphins responded with their first first-half offensive touchdown, with Jay Cutler hooking up with a wide-open Landry from four yards out. But the most important play came earlier in the drive, when Stills caught an impossible, bobbling ball that was first ruled incomplete, then reversed into a 36-yard completion.

The Dolphins’ defense, which played so well in their first five games, had a brutal first quarter. Tankersley in particular. He gave up another touchdown, this time to Robbie Anderson, in which the receiver ran free in the end zone and pulled in the 18-yard scoring strike.

Miami tied it up with 6:14 left in the half when Cutler found Fasano from four yards out.

But disaster struck just before the break. The Dolphins were backed up in their own end, and the Jets sent Jamal Adams on a safety blitz. Adams deflected Cutler’s pass, and Muhammad Wilkerson picked it off inside the five. Two players later, McCown plowed into the end zone, and the Jets were up again.

As bad as the first half was for the Dolphins, the second half was worse, because it cost them their quarterback.

And left tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) and defensive end Andre Branch (groin).

As for all of those “We Want Moore” chants? He threw a terrible pick in his first full drive of the season, setting up another Jets touchdown.

But Moore would rally the offense, connecting with Stills on a 28-yard touchdown pass that drew the Dolphins within a score.

And then he tied it up with another touchdown pass to Stills, this time from 2 yards out.