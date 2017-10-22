New York Jets outside linebacker Jordan Jenkins (48) grabs Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) and slams him to the ground, during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Cutler was injured on the play.
Cutler knocked from Dolphins game. Here’s what we know about his injury.

By Adam H. Beasley

October 22, 2017 3:09 PM

Update: The Dolphins believe Jay Cutler suffered cracked ribs in the game and will be out at least one week and possibly more.

Jay Cutler has been knocked from the Dolphins-Jets game with a chest injury.

The Dolphins said he is questionable to return.

Cutler got hurt on a play a little over two minutes into the second half Sunday. Jordan Jenkins got pressure on the Dolphins’ quarterback and hit him as he delivered a deep pass to Kenny Stills.

Doctors and trainers evaluated Cutler on the sideline before the group went into the locker room.

Cutler was 12 of 16 for 138 yards, two touchdowns and an interception before the injury. Matt Moore, which a sizable portion of the fan base wants playing ahead of Cutler even if healthy, replaced him. Some Dolphins fans cheered as Moore took the field.

The news kept getting worse for the Dolphins. Laremy Tunsil followed Cutler into the locker room with an injury of his own. Tunsil hurt his knee and was questionable to return; Jesse Davis replaced him.

Meanwhile, defensive end Andre Branch hurt his groin. He is also questionable to return to action.

Dolphins Jarvis Landry on win against Jets and Matt Moore 1:34

Dolphins Jarvis Landry on win against Jets and Matt Moore

Dolphins QB Matt Moore had fun in comeback win over Jets 2:07

Dolphins QB Matt Moore had fun in comeback win over Jets

Dolphins' Bobby McCain on his key interception against the Jets 1:05

Dolphins' Bobby McCain on his key interception against the Jets

Miami Dolphins WR Kenny Stills talks after Dolphins' 31-28 win over Jets 3:46

Miami Dolphins WR Kenny Stills talks after Dolphins' 31-28 win over Jets

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listens to himself on coaching decisions 1:14

Dolphins coach Adam Gase says he only listens to himself on coaching decisions

Dolphins talk about new rule of not kneeling during national anthem 1:14

Dolphins talk about new rule of not kneeling during national anthem

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder 1:01

Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster snorts white powder

Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired 1:07

Who is Kijuana Nige? What we know about the model that got a Miami Dolphins coach fired

Listeria is rare but dangerous 0:33

Listeria is rare but dangerous

Miami 'Chopped Junior' champion celebrates at watch party 1:04

Miami 'Chopped Junior' champion celebrates at watch party

    Matt Moore, Miami Dolphins quarterback, talks to the media about replacing injured Jay Cutler today and their victory over the New York Jets.

Matt Moore, Miami Dolphins quarterback, talks to the media about replacing injured Jay Cutler today and their victory over the New York Jets.

