Cutler knocked from Dolphins game. Here’s what we know about his injury.

Update: The Dolphins believe Jay Cutler suffered cracked ribs in the game and will be out at least one week and possibly more.

Jay Cutler has been knocked from the Dolphins-Jets game with a chest injury.

The Dolphins said he is questionable to return.

Cutler got hurt on a play a little over two minutes into the second half Sunday. Jordan Jenkins got pressure on the Dolphins’ quarterback and hit him as he delivered a deep pass to Kenny Stills.

Doctors and trainers evaluated Cutler on the sideline before the group went into the locker room.

Cutler was 12 of 16 for 138 yards, two touchdowns and an interception before the injury. Matt Moore, which a sizable portion of the fan base wants playing ahead of Cutler even if healthy, replaced him. Some Dolphins fans cheered as Moore took the field.

The news kept getting worse for the Dolphins. Laremy Tunsil followed Cutler into the locker room with an injury of his own. Tunsil hurt his knee and was questionable to return; Jesse Davis replaced him.

Meanwhile, defensive end Andre Branch hurt his groin. He is also questionable to return to action.