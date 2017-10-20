DeVante Parker’s health is pointed in the right direction — but will he play?
Miami Dolphins

Important injury updates for Pouncey, Parker (the news was better for one than the other)

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

October 20, 2017 12:38 PM

Mike Pouncey did more in practice Friday than he has all week, and there are growing signs that he will be healthy enough to play Sunday against the Jets.

Pouncey was still in the concussion protocol when practice began Friday, but he went through all drills his teammates did during the portion of practice open to reporters. Pouncey participated in individual and position workouts Friday, even taking (and giving) some slight contact. The Dolphins listed Pouncey as questionable to play.

Players in the protocol are allowed to participate in practice, but most reach a certain neurological benchmark before they are cleared to participate in a game.

Pouncey suffered the concussion in the first half of the Dolphins’ win over the Falcons Sunday. If he cannot go, Jake Brendel would start.

Meanwhile, DeVante Parker — despite feeling much better in recent days — was nowhere to be seen during practice. He is in danger of missing his second game in as many weeks due to a troublesome ankle injury. Parker, listed as doubtful for Sunday, said Friday that he did not know if would be able to play this week.

Rounding out the Dolphins’ injury report: defensive end Andre Branch (knee), cornerback Xavien Howard (ankle) and cornerback Byron Maxwell (foot) are all questionable.

  Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker on his confidence

    DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins WR, feels confident that no one can take the ball away from him when he leaps for a pass.

Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker on his confidence

DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins WR, feels confident that no one can take the ball away from him when he leaps for a pass.

Charles Trainor Jr. The Miami Herald

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

