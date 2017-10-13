Fantasy alert: Update on DeVante Parker’s ankle injury

If you have DeVante Parker on your fantasy team, better have a backup plan for Sunday.
It’s hard to see how Parker plays short of a miraculous recovery.
His sprained ankle did not improve enough to allow him to practice at all this week. The Dolphins listed him as doubtful for Sunday.
“I’ll never count him out after what he did last year in Baltimore,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase said.
Gase referred to when Parker, despite being given next to no chance to play in the days leading up to the 2016 Ravens game, suited up. Like now, Parker was battling an ankle injury then.
The Dolphins downfield threat wasn’t even on the sidelines during the team’s final practice of the week.
If Parker indeed cannot play Sunday against the Falcons, expect Jakeem Grant and Leonte Carroo to split his reps.
Grant took the bulk of Parker’s snaps last week, but simply was “OK,” Gase said.
“I think he learned a valuable lesson,” Gase added. “I know he's studying hard."
Meanwhile, the defense should be at full strength against the Falcons. Both Jordan Phillips and Byron Maxwell participated in the portion of practice open to reporters. Maxwell sat out Thursday’s practice with a foot injury, while Phillips hasn’t played in weeks because of an ankle injury.
Jay Ajayi and Mike Pouncey both practiced Friday after getting a rest day Thursday.
The Dolphins will release their final injury report of the week later Friday.
