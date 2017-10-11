Miami Dolphins’ Cutler suggests sky isn’t falling ‘At the end of the day, we're 2-2’

I asked Cutler, who has a career-worst 74.8 passer rating, if he has asked himself this season if he needs this aggravation (as opposed to being retired).
Cutler laughed and said: “That’s how the NFL goes. It's never as good as you think it is. It's never as bad as you think it is.”
Even though the Dolphins - buoyed by a defensive touchdown - beat Tennessee 16-10 on Sunday, Cutler said: “You walk away from the game and feel like you lost on the offensive side of the ball.”
Are you having fun, Jay?
“I am. It's a really good locker-room. Great organization. They will do anything under the sun to make you a successful player. There's a lot of bright side to being here.”
And he suggests the sky is not falling.
“At the end of the day, we're 2-2,” he said. “We're still in a good position. We have to feel good about that. There's a lot of noise that would lead to believe otherwise. But we are 2-2. Offensively if we can't get together, it can go the other way pretty quickly. There's a lot of football left to figure things out.”
Establishing consistent footwork, in the face of frequent pressure from opposing defenses, has been challenging.
“You always have to fight that and trust those guys will give you a good pocket and set the edge and let you work in it,” he said. “It's the constant battle of when to leave [the pocket], when to stay.”
Asked Wednesday about Cutler, Gase said: “The one thing that people don’t understand with the quarterback is that he’s at the mercy of 10 other guys. For the most part, [Cutler] has been doing his job. He’s been delivering the ball to the right guy; but at the end of the day, we’ve got to catch the ball, we’ve got to make sure that we protect him and we’ve got to be able to run the ball to make sure our play-action game is actually going to work. But until we clean a lot of things up, it’s going to be hard to even evaluate where he’s at.”
