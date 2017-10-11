‘Chris Foerster used me as his cocaine platter,’ Las Vegas model says about ex-Dolphins coach

The Las Vegas woman who leaked the incriminating video that prompted the resignation of Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster said he sniffed cocaine off her body multiple times during their month-long relationship and that she always planned to expose him but was further motivated to do so after he warned her against harming him.

“He basically sent me a message saying anything I planned to do or tried to harm him will be turned over to his job’s security team,” model Kijuana Njie said Wednesday in an ESPN Radio interview with Dan Le Batard and Jon Weiner.

“After he sent the video, he came off his high and low-key kind of threatened me if I ended up exposing the information. Before he could do anything to me, I felt that needed to be exposed. Just in case I somehow pop up dead, that story was still going to get out.”

That video showed Foerster sniffing a white substance off his desk and expressing his affection for Njie.

Njie said she and Foerster first met when the team was in Oxnard, Cal., for practices the week before the Dolphins played the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 17.

“He was calling for entertainment,” she said. “He did mention he wanted to party. We met multiple times. Chris Foerster used me as his cocaine platter…. I was dating him.”

Njie, who made brief mention of her “high-risk” pregnancy which she said he discussed with Foerster, said that the incriminating video was shot by Foerster inside his Dolphins office within the past week and that Foerster kept cocaine in his desk drawer at the Dolphins headquarters and used the drug wherever the team traveled.

“This is a regular habit of his anywhere he goes,” she said. “Doesn’t matter if they’re in Miami or London or New York. I was invited everywhere they went. Everywhere they went he sent me other footage. That is not the only piece of footage. That’s just the tip of the iceberg. He was doing it at his desk. He was at his Miami office.”

Asked by Le Batard what went wrong in their relationship, Njie said: “Many things went wrong. He started out the whole situation lying to me. From the beginning I asked what his status was. He told he had three kids. He told me he was married but that he was divorced. He asked me if I would move to Miami. He invited not just me but my best friend to move to Miami and live in his condo. The fact he tried to lie and sell so many dreams. On top of that you’re a drug addict and get paid millions.”

When asked by Le Batard if other Dolphins employees were involved in any of their cocaine sessions, she said: “When we were together, there was no one else around. But he spoke to me about other people.”

She said she has more incriminating photos and videos in her possession and she intended, from the outset, to release at least one of them eventually. Why?

“My motive was to basically expose the inequalities in the system,” she said. “It’s not just the NFL. The inequalities that come with being a minority compared with a white privileged person in America in general. This is shining light on the inequalities we have as a country. We don’t get paid the same amount as everyone else.

“To be completely honest, me and my best friend actually already had plans to record him someway regardless to expose him. Even if he didn’t send that video, it was going to be exposed because it needed to be exposed.

“How do we have someone who is paid millions to be a leader for a team doing blow when we can’t have blacks kneeling for the anthem. After I realized his habits and who he was and everything going on the system, he was going to get exposed.”

She also was dumbfounded why he would make the video that she leaked this past weekend.

When she received that video: “I was surprised. Who would do that? I’m being paid millions of dollars to be a leader for an international team? If I was getting paid millions of dollars, I would never have done anything like this. No blow, no kind of crime that would put me in position to lose that job ever.”

Miami Dolphins offensive line coach Chris Foerster watches as players do drills during practice at NFL football training camp in Davie, Fla.

She said she believes Foerster loved her but stopped short of saying she loved him.

“Love is a very strong word,” she said. “He’s a good guy. He’s a caring guy. Don’t get me wrong. I do care about Chris. He is a good person. Unfortunately, an example had to be made about the system. Unfortunately, he was the example used. It’s not I have something against him. It’s something I have against the system.”

Asked if he made any financial promises to her, Njie said: “No. Well, OK, that’s a complicated question. He did make a lot of promises but not necessarily in a financial way. His promises were more like, ‘I want to get married’ [and] ‘I want to have children.’ But not X, I’m going to give you this amount of money on these days.”

Though Foerster was forced out by the Dolphins, Njie expressed anger that he was allowed to resign.

“How was he given the opportunity to resign after having such footage surface in the first place?” she said. “This was [not] an African American man. If he was a minority, they would have fired him. They would not have given him the opportunity to resign. That further shines a lot on the inequalities of the system. They treat certain people different and that’s not fair.

“Everyone I expose, I expose for a specific reason. It’s more about the social injustices going on in the system.”

Njie said she and her friend have received death threats but about 70 percent of “the people are supporting me, understanding motives.”

She said she has no regrets. “What I thought would happen happened,” she said. “He will be coaching again next year. I am actually happy…

“Why do they even question me at all? When Tiger Woods went through his whole situation, did they question the Caucasian women? This is another example where the society is messed up.”

Asked why Foerster trusted her, she said: “Because we had a great connection. We have a great relationship. You would love my company. I’m a happy person. Sometimes we all need someone to talk to. It’s not that I don’t like Chris. It’s sometimes a point has to be proven.”