Miami Dolphins

London bawling! Dolphins smoked by Saints as offense is beyond 'garbage'

BY ADAM H. BEASLEY

abeasley@miamiherald.com

October 01, 2017 12:46 PM

LONDON

The last time the Dolphins played here, the Dolphins stunk it up, and Joe Philbin lost his job the following day.

Adam Gase isn't going anywhere -- anytime soon.

But the way the Dolphins have looked on offense, it's almost enough to make one wistful for the Philbin era.

Sunday's latest embarrassment, a 20-0 loss to the Saints, showed that Gase was right. His offense is "garbage."

But it's worst than that. For all the grief Philbin rightfully took throughout three and a half forgettable seasons in Miami, the Dolphins' offense was never this bad.

They have scored 25 points in three games. The fewest a Philbin-led offense ever managed in Miami was 31.

It was the first time the Dolphins have been shutout in nearly four years.

And it's time to wonder: Did the Dolphins make a $10 million mistake?

Jay Cutler has been completely lost the last two weeks. On Sunday, he completed 20 of 28 passes for a ghastly 163 yards and an even more dreadful interception.

The first half was simply awful.

Jay Cutler threw a pick in the end zone (his eighth in the last five season, according to ESPN Stats & Info, tied for fourth-most in football).

Yet another kicker missed a field goal against the Dolphins (it's happened four times in three games).

The teams combined for 11 penalties and 5 punts.

And yet another ugly half of offensive football left the Dolphins sidelines angry. Adam Gase spiked whatever was in his hands after a conversation with Jay Cutler. Fox caught Jay Ajayi shouting after a failed Dolphins drive.

It was bad. Still, it was close, because the Saints couldn't do anything either. If not for a field goal by New Orleans on the last play of the first half, the teams would have gone to the break nil-nil.

The second half was a different story for the Saints. Drew Brees marched 77 yards in 11 plays, with a little help by the officials, to produce the game's first touchdown. Brees connected with Michael Thomas on a 3-yard touchdown pass, and the Dolphins trailed by two scores.

But rock bottom didn't come until the final minutes, when the Dolphins allowed a 12-yard, game-clinching touchdown -- on a shovel pass.

The Dolphins fell to 1-2 with the loss. The Saints improved to 2-2.

