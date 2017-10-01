London bawling! Dolphins smoked by Saints as offense is beyond 'garbage'

The last time the Dolphins played here, the Dolphins stunk it up, and Joe Philbin lost his job the following day.
Adam Gase isn't going anywhere -- anytime soon.
But the way the Dolphins have looked on offense, it's almost enough to make one wistful for the Philbin era.
Sunday's latest embarrassment, a 20-0 loss to the Saints, showed that Gase was right. His offense is "garbage."
But it's worst than that. For all the grief Philbin rightfully took throughout three and a half forgettable seasons in Miami, the Dolphins' offense was never this bad.
They have scored 25 points in three games. The fewest a Philbin-led offense ever managed in Miami was 31.
It was the first time the Dolphins have been shutout in nearly four years.
And it's time to wonder: Did the Dolphins make a $10 million mistake?
Jay Cutler has been completely lost the last two weeks. On Sunday, he completed 20 of 28 passes for a ghastly 163 yards and an even more dreadful interception.
The first half was simply awful.
Jay Cutler threw a pick in the end zone (his eighth in the last five season, according to ESPN Stats & Info, tied for fourth-most in football).
Yet another kicker missed a field goal against the Dolphins (it's happened four times in three games).
The teams combined for 11 penalties and 5 punts.
And yet another ugly half of offensive football left the Dolphins sidelines angry. Adam Gase spiked whatever was in his hands after a conversation with Jay Cutler. Fox caught Jay Ajayi shouting after a failed Dolphins drive.
It was bad. Still, it was close, because the Saints couldn't do anything either. If not for a field goal by New Orleans on the last play of the first half, the teams would have gone to the break nil-nil.
The second half was a different story for the Saints. Drew Brees marched 77 yards in 11 plays, with a little help by the officials, to produce the game's first touchdown. Brees connected with Michael Thomas on a 3-yard touchdown pass, and the Dolphins trailed by two scores.
But rock bottom didn't come until the final minutes, when the Dolphins allowed a 12-yard, game-clinching touchdown -- on a shovel pass.
The Dolphins fell to 1-2 with the loss. The Saints improved to 2-2.
