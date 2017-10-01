Three Dolphins kneel during anthem, stand during God Save the Queen

The controversial protest against inequality and police brutality by NFL players went international Sunday, with three Miami Dolphins players kneeling during the national anthem, then standing during the British anthem God Save the Queen.
Kenny Stills and Julius Thomas kneeled for the second straight week, and Michael Thomas joined them. Michael Thomas was not one of the six Dolphins to kneel a week ago, but resumed his protest after kneeling for every regular season game in 2016.
For the rest of the team, however, it looked like any other game. There was no demonstration of unity as there was a week ago in New York, when Stephen Ross joined the entire team in linking arms during the anthem.
That was in response to Donald Trump's profane criticism of those who kneel a few days before. Trump called anyone who kneels a "son of a b----."
Four Dolphins players kneeled in Week 3 but stood Sunday: Jay Ajayi, Laremy Tunsil, Maurice Smith and Jordan Phillips.
