Aaron Hernandez celebrates with his teammates Mike Pouncey and Tim Tebow after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Louisana Superdome on January 1, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Mike Pouncey said he was ‘surprised’ by the revelation that Aaron Hernandez had a severe case of CTE, but that ‘it’s real.’
Miami Dolphins

Dolphins’ Pouncey reacts to news that Aaron Hernandez had CTE

By Adam H. Beasley

abeasley@miamiherald.com

September 24, 2017 7:16 PM

When doctors determined that former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was suffering from a severe case of CTE when he took his life in his Massachusetts jail cell, it was stunning even for the people who knew him best.

“Surprised in a way,” said Dolphins center Mike Pouncey, one of Hernandez’s closest friends. “But it's real. It definitely is. It's hard, because you can't see any signs of that stuff before and obviously, you have to be dead for them to test your brain for that. It's tough. But that's tough. It ain't something that's in the back of my mind, but it's tough for anybody. “

Hernandez was just 27 when he hanged himself earlier this year. He was serving a life sentence for murder at the time of his death.

Former University of Florida Gators Aaron Hernandez and Mike Pouncey celebrate a first quarter touchdown reception in 2008.
AL DIAZ Miami Herald Staff

Hernandez’s attorney, Jose Baez, told reporters last week that researchers found that Hernandez’s case was “the most severe case they had ever seen in someone of Aaron’s age.” Hernandez’s young daughter is suing the NFL and the Patriots.

Researchers have found a direct link between concussions and CTE, which makes those who have it act erratically, causing some to even take their own lives. Through a spokesman, the NFL cautioned against painting Hernandez as a victim.

Adam H. Beasley: 305-376-3565, @AdamHBeasley

  Comments  

